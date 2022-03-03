Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez & More to Present at the Oscars

Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn will present at the 94th Oscars®, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced today. "The Oscars" will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

"Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe," said Packer. "That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year's best in filmmaking."

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

