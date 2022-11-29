LOVE FOR THE AGES Hosted By Adrienne Bailon to Premiere on Peacock
The series premieres exclusively on Peacock Thursday, Dec 15 with four additional episodes streaming on Thursday, Dec 22.
From Red Arrow's Kinetic Content, the team behind Love is Blind, Married at First Sight, and Wife Swap, comes LOVE FOR THE AGES. Is the grass greener on the other side?
Deep in the heart of the legendary city of angels, three middle-aged LA-tino couples, all at a personal and emotional crossroads in their marriages, find themselves granted the wish of a lifetime.
What will they do with the chance to turn back time and swap their current spouses for much younger partners for a month of real-life change?
A powerful social and psychological experiment sparked by the current trend of "age-gap" couples, audiences will share in the discovery as to whether the original couples opt to remain together, for better or worse, or dare to embark on a new life alone or with a sexy new partner.
Watch the trailer here:
