LAUNCH AT PARADISE Short Film Wraps Production

Production has wrapped on Launch at Paradise, a new science-fiction thriller short film by Carrie Ann Quinn starring two-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner Catherine Curtin and Obie Award winner Zainab Jah.

The film also stars Grammy Award nominee James Harkness, Lauren Schaffel, Patrick Shane , and Daniel Mitura. Written by Daniel Mitura and directed by Carrie Ann Quinn, Launch at Paradise features music by Blair Borland, editing by Jonathan Rogers, production design by Kat VanCleave, cinematography by Dominick Sivilli, and costumes by Breton Tyner-Bryan.

If creating a unified perspective for all humankind can spell the end of violence, conflict, and discrimination, is it worth killing individual thought? Should we fundamentally change the human brain in order to end conflict? In Launch at Paradise, a powerful organization offers its agents "eternal life" in exchange for their brain matter, reorganizing the best content of their minds to create a super INTELLIGENCE that brings forth an end to war and conflict. They are terrified to learn that they sacrifice their individuality as a result, but is there still an escape for their soul?

"The question of what happens when we die is always an enticing theme to explore. Daniel's script approaches the question in a new way - by technologically adapting the way a human lives, rather than going to the afterlife for answers. By expanding and upgrading the brain, which is inextricably linked to the body, Daniel's script explores a possible new way of living. I am excited to be delving into this with my film directorial debut," said director Carrie Ann Quinn.

Launch at Paradise is produced by DJDL Productions in association with AireBedd Productions, with Margaret Janicek, Elizabeth Madigan Jost, Lauren Schaffel, Patrick Shane, Dee Dee Perry, and David M. Night Maire as additional producers.