LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Returns For Its Eleventh Season in February

HBO Original series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER will return for its eleventh season SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER features Oliver's hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today's pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. Shot in New York, season eleven will continue to feature the show's weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces. The series has been renewed through 2026.

The weekly series has received 28 Emmys since its premiere in 2014. At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, the series won its program and writing categories for its eighth consecutive year, winning in the new category of Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and the category of Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

It has also been honored with two Peabody Awards, five Critics Choice Awards, two GLAAD Media Awards, six Writers Guild Awards and eight consecutive PGA Awards. This year, the series was nominated for a DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports and for a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television.

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is produced for HBO by Avalon and Peyance Productions; executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor; directed by Paul Pennolino.