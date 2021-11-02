Kieran Culkin, Taylor Swift & More Announced for SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Kieran Culkin will host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time on Nov. 6. Culkin earned an Emmy Award nomination for his work on HBO's "Succession," currently airing its third season.

Ed Sheeran will make his third appearance as "SNL" musical guest. The four-time Grammy Award winner's new album '=' was released on Oct. 29 to critical acclaim.

Jonathan Majors will make his first appearance as "SNL" host on Nov. 13. The Emmy Award-nominated actor stars in "The Harder They Fall," currently in select theaters and streaming Nov. 3 on Netflix.

Taylor Swift will take the stage as musical guest for the fifth time. The 11-time Grammy winner's "RED (Taylor's Version)" will be released Nov. 12.

Simu Liu will make his "SNL" hosting debut on Nov. 20. Liu stars as the titular character in Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings," coming to Disney+ on Nov. 12.

Saweetie will perform as musical guest for the first time. The multi-platinum global artist has a #1 single, "Best Friend," and is set to release her debut album, "Pretty Bitch Music," early next year.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

"SNL" was the #1 entertainment program last season in the 18-49 demo and won eight Emmy Awards in 2021, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.