KIKI'S DELIVERY SERVICE to Kick Off Studio Ghibli Fest 2025

Tickets are on sale now for Kiki’s Delivery Service – the beloved coming-of-age story of a resourceful young witch who uses her broom to create a delivery service, only to lose her gift of flight in a moment of self-doubt.

Brought to you by Academy Award® winning director Hayao Miyazaki, the film returns to theatres this May for five nationwide screenings. GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment are delighted to continue Studio Ghibli Fest with the 2025 edition featuring the celebrated filmmaker’s timeless title.

Audiences can look forward to Studio Ghibli Fest 2025’s eight-title lineup of films, including Oscar®-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi’s The Secret World of Arrietty celebrating its 15th anniversary, as well as The Boy and the Heron, re-entering theaters for the first time since its release. Kiki’s Delivery Service will be shown in both original Japanese and English dubbed versions.

In addition to the full feature, screenings will include a post-film bonus clip featuring even more charming moments with iconic duo, Kiki and Jiji. Tickets for Kiki’s Delivery Service can be purchased online by visiting GhibliFest.com, or at participating theatre box offices (Theatre participants are subject to change).

Kiki’s Delivery Service Show Dates

Saturday, May 17 (English Language Dub)

Sunday, May 18 (English Language Dub)

Monday, May 19 (Japanese Language with Subtitles)

Tuesday, May 20 (Japanese Language with Subtitles)

Wednesday, May 21 (English Language Dub)

Comments