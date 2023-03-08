Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Janet Jackson Returns to Lifetime For FAMILY FIRST Documentary

Janet Jackson Returns to Lifetime For FAMILY FIRST Documentary

Lifetime and A&E today announced they have greenlit a continuation of the extraordinary and historic story of Janet Jackson.

Mar. 08, 2023  

With "Janet Jackson." ranking as cable's #1 documentary of 2022 and seen by 21 million viewers, Lifetime and A&E today announced they have greenlit a continuation of the extraordinary and historic story of Janet Jackson.

Janet Jackson: Family First will chronicle the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, author, actor, philanthropist and global icon as she embarks on her 2023 "Together Again" tour, and her collaboration with brother Randy Jackson to reunite the family band after 40 years since their last performance.

Janet Jackson: Family First continues the captivating and critically lauded story from 2022's most talked-about documentary Janet Jackson. with the next chapter in Janet's journey, in her own words and experiences with an exclusive, intimate, and honest look at her life, family, and legendary artistry.

The documentary will follow the 2023 "Together Again" tour, which will celebrate Janet Jackson's 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson's most critically acclaimed albums - 25 years of "The Velvet Rope", and 30 years of "janet."

"Janet Jackson: Family First" is currently filming and will simulcast on Lifetime and A&E, with the release to be announced. It is being produced by Workerbee (a Banijay UK company).

Of the new documentary, executive producer Janet Jackson said, "I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary last year. I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and the 'Together Again' tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter."

Executive producer Randy Jackson said, "In this next chapter in the documentary, Janet and I are thrilled to welcome viewers on the road with us as we embark on the 'Together Again' tour, celebrating the milestone of 50 years of Janet's career with fans across the country. We look forward to the continued partnership with Lifetime and A&E, and to sharing our family with viewers."

About Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her 5 GRAMMY® Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She has received accolades as an actress as well including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award.

Janet is a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist and one of biggest-selling artists in popular music history. With sales of over 180 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture.

She is the record holder for the biggest selling debut tour in history and is the first woman to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 charts. She also stands as one of only four artists to have a #1 album for four successive decades alongside Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and U2. Even today she continues to make an undeniable impact.

In 2018, her last single, "Made for Now" with Daddy Yankee, released by her own Rhythm Nation Records, hit #1 on the Dance Clubs Songs chart making it her 20th single on the chart in the span of her career. In 2019, she was inducted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside her brothers and in that same year her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, "Metamorphosis" closed out to record breaking ticket sales with only 18 dates at the Park MGM's Park Theater.

As reported by Billboard Boxscore, the legendary singer, dancer, songwriter, producer, and actress is among the biggest Vegas performers of this decade, ahead of Celine Dion (2011), Britney Spears (2013) and the Backstreet Boys (2017). Her critically acclaimed and award winning documentary "Janet Jackson." brought in over 20 million viewers in one week.

On February 4, 2021, Janet Jackson's iconic mega platinum-selling third album Control turned 35. The album also returned to the top of the charts, hitting #1 on the Apple Top 40 US Pop Album chart. Led by five chartbusting hit singles - "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," "Control," "When I Think Of You," -with their complementary, tightly choreographed music videos - and "Let's Wait Awhile," Control became Jackson's first No. 1 Pop album.

The album also made Billboard chart history for having the longest continuous run on the Hot 100 with singles from one album, ultimately tallying a remarkable 65 consecutive weeks from that perch. To date, Control has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. Janet Jackson: Family First is directed by Ben Hirsch. It is produced for Lifetime and A&E by Workerbee. AEC (Associated Entertainment Corporation) are co-producers.

Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson are executive producers. Rick Murray is executive producer for Workerbee. Brie Miranda Bryant is executive producer for A&E Network.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Debuts THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Debuts THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series Trailer
Apple TV+ has unveiled the video trailer for “The Big Door Prize,” the character driven comedy created by Emmy Award-winner David West Read, and starring an ensemble cast led by Chris O’Dowd. The new 10-episode half-hour comedy, set for its premiere this month at SXSW, will debut globally with the first three episodes.
Ingrid Michaelson to Score Upcoming Hulu Series Starring Kathryn Hahn Photo
Ingrid Michaelson to Score Upcoming Hulu Series Starring Kathryn Hahn
Along with the score, for which Michaelson collaborated with composers/producers Gabriel Mann and Juan Ariza, she wrote and recorded a new song for the series, titled “Not Gone,” that will be featured in the finale episode, as well as an exclusive cover of the Indigo Girls favorite, “Closer to Fine,” which will be featured in the premiere episode.
MPOWER Series Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Photo
MPOWER Series Is Now Streaming on Disney+
New series “MPower” is now streaming on Disney+. Episodes spotlight several of the MCU’s most inspirational women heroes. The series features Brie Larsen, Elizabeth Olsen, the women of Wakanda and Zoë Saldaña.

From This Author - Michael Major


Elisapie Shares Gentle 'Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)' Cover of Blondie's ClassicElisapie Shares Gentle 'Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)' Cover of Blondie's Classic
March 7, 2023

Nearly four years after the release of her stunning third solo album The Ballad of the Runaway Girl, Inuk singer-songwriter Elisapie has returned with “Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)” an Inuktitut rendition of Blondie's 1979 hit. Translated from English to Inuktitut by Elisapie, and produced by her long-time collaborator Joe Grass.
Page McConnell & Trey Anastasio to Release New Album This FridayPage McConnell & Trey Anastasio to Release New Album This Friday
March 7, 2023

January is comprised songs written by Anastasio and McConnell and is the follows December, their album of acoustic re-interpretations of Phish songs. January was recorded and produced in January 2023 by Bryce Goggin at Trout Studios in Brooklyn, NY, and features McConnell on keyboards and vocals; and Anastasio on guitars, drums, bass, and vocals.
CATCHING LIGHTNING Mixed Martial Arts Documentary to Premiere on ShowtimeCATCHING LIGHTNING Mixed Martial Arts Documentary to Premiere on Showtime
March 7, 2023

Directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Pat Kondelis (OUTCRY, DISGRACED), CATCHING LIGHTNING tells the surreal tale of Great Britain’s Securitas Depot robbery in 2006, in which nearly £53 million in cash (more than $92 million USD at the time) was stolen, with new interviews, striking revelations and never-before-heard aspects of the heist.
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in 5 WeeksLIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in 5 Weeks
March 7, 2023

During the week of Feb. 20, 2023, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” grew over the prior week by 4% in Total Viewers (2.385 million vs. 2.302 million) to score its most-watched week in 5 weeks – since the week of 1/16/23. “Live” held even week to week in Households (1.6 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).
Interview: Cynthia Erivo Reveals How She Prepared to Take on Her LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN RoleInterview: Cynthia Erivo Reveals How She Prepared to Take on Her LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN Role
March 7, 2023

BroadwayWorld sat down with Cynthia Erivo to discuss starring alongside Idris Elba in Netflix's Luther: the Fallon Sun, a continuation of the popular BBC series. Erivo, who is currently in London shooting the film adaptation of Wicked, plays Odette Rain, a Detective Chief Inspector who must work with Luther. Watch the interview video now!
share