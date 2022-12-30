Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JERSHEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION Returns to MTV In January

The series will return on Thursday, January 26th at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.

Dec. 30, 2022  

MTV TODAY announced that the hit series JERSEY SHORE Family Vacation, which is the #1 reality series with young adults, is set to return for a monumental sixth season on Thursday, January 26th at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.

Following an explosive season five that tested friendships like never before, "Jerzdays" are back with one vacation after another as the "Shore" family fist pumps their way across the country for the first time ever. Between hitting wine country for the launch of Nicole's new wine label and South Carolina for Mike's celebrity cornhole tournament to the final stop in New Orleans for a jaw-dropping extended-family getaway - the squad continues to take every trip up a notch.

While change is in the air for Mike and Lauren as they prepare for their second child, Vinny makes his dancing debut on ABC's Dancing with The Stars, and newly-divorced Angelina is on THE HUNT for love. As always, wherever this group goes the drama follows - leading up to a bombshell no one saw coming.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by SallyAnn Salsano, Frank Miccolis and Velia Lopez for 495 Productions. Jacquelyn French serves as Executive Producer for MTV.

About Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios is one of the preeminent media entities in the world that connects with global audiences through its nine iconic brands - MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Pop, Logo, The Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Network and TV Land - and its Studios arm which produces acclaimed series and movies as well as award-winning documentaries through MTV Documentary Films.

Watch the promo here:



