J Balvin Joins Season 2 of Anime Series SOLO LEVELING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Crunchyroll has announced that global music superstar and GRAMMY®-nominated artist J Balvin will voice an important role in English and Spanish in the current season of Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From the Shadow-. The entrepreneurial Colombian artist will now add voice acting to his stellar and expansive portfolio as he voices a key character in the acclaimed series, making his debut in anime later this season. The series began airing on January 4, 2025 and is now available to stream only on Crunchyroll.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join the cast of Solo Leveling! This series has such a passionate fanbase and getting the chance to be part of the anime world, after being a fan for such a long time, is an absolute honor,” said J Balvin. “I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on!”

Adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel written by Chugong, Solo Leveling follows Sung Jinwoo, the world’s weakest hunter. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

Solo Leveling is animated by acclaimed A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online), with motion graphics by Production I.G (Attack on Titan; Haikyu!!). The series is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige (Sword Art Online). The series is co-produced by Aniplex and Crunchyroll.

About J Balvin

J Balvin is a GRAMMY® nominated global superstar, entrepreneur, mental health advocate and critically acclaimed music icon who has broken cultural barriers to become one of the Top 10 most-streamed artists in the world. Originally from Medellín, Colombia, the illustrious reggaeton giant is one of the best-selling Latin music artists with sales of more than 35 million records worldwide. His sixth studio album, Rayo, is nominated for a 2025 GRAMMY® Award and his accolades include wins at the Billboard Music Awards, AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS and four Latin GRAMMYS.

With passions spanning across music, fashion, art and mental health, Balvin continues to lead the charge for representation across industries, and is dedicated to empowering the next generation through his philanthropic initiative, Vibra En Alta. A passionate mental health advocate, he works to raise awareness about the importance of accessible mental health care, particularly within the Latino community. In 2024, he launched Vita Veloce Team, a creative design studio, in collaboration with Italian designer Matias Gollin, expanding his artistic vision beyond music into design, art, architecture, and innovation. With his finger on the pulse of entertainment, fashion, digital culture and beyond, J Balvin has time and again proven to be an unstoppable force and inspiration to his legions of fans worldwide.

PHOTO CREDIT: Crunchyroll

Comments