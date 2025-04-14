IT’S THE EASTER BEAGLE, CHARLIE BROWN Now Streaming on Apple TV+

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spring has sprung! Viewers are invited to join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang for It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown, now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Full of charm and fun antics, the seasonal classic is the perfect way to get into the spring mood with the entire family.

It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown follows the Peanuts gang as Linus is certain that the Easter Beagle will bring eggs for everyone this year, but the rest of the gang is skeptical. Taking matters into their own hands, Peppermint Patty and Marcie try to make Easter eggs, while Lucy throws a private egg hunt.

The 12th animated Peanuts special, from writer and creator Charles Schulz, director Phil Roman, and producers Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson, first aired over fifty years ago on April 9th, 1974. It went on to be nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s program.

