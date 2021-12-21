Hulu Greenlights American High's THE BINGE Sequel

Hulu has greenlit the next installment in The Binge franchise, a raunchy holiday feature titled The Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge.

Jordan VanDina, the screenwriter behind The Binge for Hulu and American High, has been tapped to direct the feature from an original script he wrote. This marks VanDina's feature directorial debut, and continues American High's mission to create unique opportunities for first-time filmmakers.

This installment also marks the launch of American High's first film franchise among their current slate of titles.

In the near future all drinking and drugs are banned except for one glorious day known as The Binge... This year that day happens to miraculously land on Christmas. Watch a holiday adventure like you've never seen before that includes magical storybooks, catchy songs, beautiful stop motion animation and a Christmas saga that won't be soon forgotten... and drugs! Lots of them! Merry Bingemas!

Producers include Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett, and Molle DeBartolo. Andrew Reyes will be the executive producer. Details on casting are still to be announced.

Quote from Jordan VanDina - "I am thrilled for my directorial debut to be a Christmas sequel to The Binge. Working with the tight-knit American High film family in Syracuse, NY has been an honor and a privilege. And like all great filmmakers say 'Always work with children, animals and locations that involve snow and sub-zero temperatures.' This film has all of those!"