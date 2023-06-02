How to Watch the DC Multiverse on Max

Viewers who are looking for DC’s legendary characters and enduring stories can check out the hundreds of hours of films and series available on Max’s DC hub.
To celebrate the launch of Max, we are sending seven days of curated thematic Max programming highlights. Over the past week we have sent the best programming to watch over Memorial Day Weekend, the worlds to explore on Max, a look at Max’s more prominent kids and family offering, the robust collection of scripted and unscripted crime content, and the best and classic movies to watch on Max along with Pride Month programming highlights. TODAY we showcase the incredible DC Universe.
Viewers who are LOOKING FOR DC’s legendary characters and enduring stories can check out the hundreds of hours of films and series available on Max’s DC hub. Max is the home of fans’ favorite DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains, timeless DC series and movies that resonate with the entire family, and epic blockbusters that feature larger-than-life characters from across worlds and generations.
Max features a collection of classic and current animated series and films spanning across different eras of the DC Multiverse including Batman: The Animated Series, Static Shock, DC League of Super-Pets, Batman: Gotham Knight, Justice League: The New Frontier and more. Even the house’s youngest members can enjoy animated titles such as Super Friends, Batwheels, The LEGO Batman Movie, and the TEEN TITANS GO! series.
DC favorites like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman are brought to life through a lineup of iconic films and series spanning decades, all available to stream on Max. Oscar® nominees Joker and The Batman, and other notable titles such as Wonder Woman, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Superman the Movie and the HBO Original Watchmen are just a handful of the series and films that bring DC’s characters to life on screen.
Fans can embrace titles aimed towards older members of the household with films like The Suicide Squad, Injustice, Batman: A Death in THE FAMILY and Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons. Max Originals like Peacemaker, Titans, Harley Quinn, and DOOM PATROL offer fans an alternative view into the DC library, with dark twists and laughs along the way.
Below is a look at some of the DC library available to stream now on Max:
Batman: Year One, 2011
Batman and Harley Quinn, 2017
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
Batman vs. Robin, 2015
Batwheels, Season 1
Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice, Season 1D
Batwheels Origin Special, Season 1A
Catwoman: Hunted, 2022
DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis, 2018
DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year, 2016
DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games, 2017
DC League Of Super Pets, 2022
Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009
Harley Quinn, Max Original, Seasons 1-3
Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One, 2023
Justice League Unlimited, Seasons 1-3
Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023
The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite, 2013
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain, 2017
LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters, 2019
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis, 2018
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1
My Adventures with Superman, Season 1
Scooby-Doo! & Batman: THE BRAVE & the Bold, 2018
Static Shock, Seasons 1-4
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, 2009
Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
Superman vs. the Elite, 2012
Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-8
Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse, 2022
Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam, 2021
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018
Wonder Woman (Animated), 2009
Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, 2019
Vixen, 2017
Aquaman, 2018
Batman, 1966
Batman, 1989
The Batman, 2022
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Returns, 1992
Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, 2016
Batwoman, Seasons 1-3
Black Adam, 2022
The Dark Knight, 2008
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
DC's Stargirl, Max Original, Seasons 1-3
Doom Patrol, Max Original, Seasons 1-4
Green Lantern, 2011
Peacemaker, Max Original, Season 1
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Seasons 1-3
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, 2023
Supergirl, 1984
Superman: The Movie, 1978
Superman II, 1980
Superman Returns, 2006
Superman & Lois, Seasons 1-2
Titans, Max Original
Wonder Woman, 1975
Wonder Woman, 2017
The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, 1993
Catwoman, 2004
Constantine, 2005
DMZ, Max Original
Gotham, 1988
Gotham Knights, 2008
Joker, 2019
The Suicide Squad, 2021
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, 2010
V for Vendetta, 2005
Watchmen, 2009
Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic
Batman & Robin, 1997
Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), 2020
Justice League, 2001
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
Justice League: War, 2014
Justice League vs. The Fatal Five, 2019
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015
Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
Man of Steel, 2013
Shazam!, 2019
Superman: The Movie, 1978
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020
Young Justice, Max Original
Max, the enhanced streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, launched May 23 in the U.S. Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an expansive offering of kids content, and best-in-class programing across food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more, all in one place.
Max will offer an average of more than 40 new titles and seasons every month, ensuring a steady stream of new programming to keep audiences engaged. Click here for a list of Max programming highlights.
DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service.
