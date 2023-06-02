How to Watch the DC Multiverse on Max

To celebrate the launch of Max, we are sending seven days of curated thematic Max programming highlights. Over the past week we have sent the best programming to watch over Memorial Day Weekend, the worlds to explore on Max, a look at Max’s more prominent kids and family offering, the robust collection of scripted and unscripted crime content, and the best and classic movies to watch on Max along with Pride Month programming highlights. TODAY we showcase the incredible DC Universe.

Viewers who are LOOKING FOR DC’s legendary characters and enduring stories can check out the hundreds of hours of films and series available on Max’s DC hub. Max is the home of fans’ favorite DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains, timeless DC series and movies that resonate with the entire family, and epic blockbusters that feature larger-than-life characters from across worlds and generations.

Max features a collection of classic and current animated series and films spanning across different eras of the DC Multiverse including Batman: The Animated Series, Static Shock, DC League of Super-Pets, Batman: Gotham Knight, Justice League: The New Frontier and more. Even the house’s youngest members can enjoy animated titles such as Super Friends, Batwheels, The LEGO Batman Movie, and the TEEN TITANS GO! series.

DC favorites like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman are brought to life through a lineup of iconic films and series spanning decades, all available to stream on Max. Oscar® nominees Joker and The Batman, and other notable titles such as Wonder Woman, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Superman the Movie and the HBO Original Watchmen are just a handful of the series and films that bring DC’s characters to life on screen.

Fans can embrace titles aimed towards older members of the household with films like The Suicide Squad, Injustice, Batman: A Death in THE FAMILY and Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons. Max Originals like Peacemaker, Titans, Harley Quinn, and DOOM PATROL offer fans an alternative view into the DC library, with dark twists and laughs along the way.

Below is a look at some of the DC library available to stream now on Max:

Animation Masterclass:

Batman: Year One, 2011

Batman and Harley Quinn, 2017

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998

Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017

Batman vs. Robin, 2015

Batwheels, Season 1

Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice, Season 1D

Batwheels Origin Special, Season 1A

Catwoman: Hunted, 2022

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis, 2018

DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year, 2016

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games, 2017

DC League Of Super Pets, 2022

Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009

Harley Quinn, Max Original, Seasons 1-3

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One, 2023

Justice League Unlimited, Seasons 1-3

Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite, 2013

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain, 2017

LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters, 2019

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis, 2018

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020

LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1

My Adventures with Superman, Season 1

Scooby-Doo! & Batman: THE BRAVE & the Bold, 2018

Static Shock, Seasons 1-4

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, 2009

Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020

Superman vs. the Elite, 2012

Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-8

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse, 2022

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam, 2021

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018

Wonder Woman (Animated), 2009

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, 2019

Vixen, 2017

Iconic DC Characters:

Aquaman, 2018

Batman, 1966

Batman, 1989

The Batman, 2022

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, 2016

Batwoman, Seasons 1-3

Black Adam, 2022

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

DC's Stargirl, Max Original, Seasons 1-3

Doom Patrol, Max Original, Seasons 1-4

Green Lantern, 2011

Peacemaker, Max Original, Season 1

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Seasons 1-3

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, 2023

Supergirl, 1984

Superman: The Movie, 1978

Superman II, 1980

Superman Returns, 2006

Superman & Lois, Seasons 1-2

Titans, Max Original

Wonder Woman, 1975

Wonder Woman, 2017

Embracing the Magical, Mystical and Villainous Side of Comics

The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, 1993

Catwoman, 2004

Constantine, 2005

DMZ, Max Original

Gotham, 1988

Gotham Knights, 2008

Joker, 2019

The Suicide Squad, 2021

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, 2010

V for Vendetta, 2005

Watchmen, 2009

Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic

DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains:

Batman & Robin, 1997

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), 2020

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

Justice League, 2001

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015

Justice League: War, 2014

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five, 2019

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010

Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015

Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013

Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016

Man of Steel, 2013

Shazam!, 2019

Superman: The Movie, 1978

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020

Young Justice, Max Original

Max, the enhanced streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, launched May 23 in the U.S. Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an expansive offering of kids content, and best-in-class programing across food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more, all in one place.

Max will offer an average of more than 40 new titles and seasons every month, ensuring a steady stream of new programming to keep audiences engaged. Click here for a list of Max programming highlights.

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service.