HGTV Announces New Season of BATTLE ON THE BEACH

Bigger builds, imaginative challenges and unexpected twists will play out during the renovation of three identical properties in the new season of the hit HGTV competition series, Battle on the Beach. Premiering Sunday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the series drew more than 16.7 million during its freshman run.

Now, six fresh episodes shot in sunny Surfside Beach, Texas, will spotlight three skilled teams of up-and-coming home renovators who, coached by celebrated mentors and design experts Taniya Nayak (Build it Forward), Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), will work tirelessly to complete weekly renovation challenges in the three 1,500-square-foot seaside homes - each within a tight $80,000 renovation budget.

To clinch the $50,000 cash prize, the teams must impress judges Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Renovation Island) who will use their expertise to determine which team adds the most value to each ultimate waterfront oasis. BATTLE ON THE BEACH will be available to stream on discovery+ in addition to airing on HGTV.

"This larger than life season of BATTLE ON THE BEACH will stoke fiery competitive streaks in Ty and Alison who use every prank and tactic at their disposal to dethrone reigning champion, Taniya," said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. "This series is a fast paced, adrenaline rush to stunning reveals and inspiring design takeaways. It's the hottest show of the summer."

In the premiere episode, kitchen and dining room overhauls will set the tone for each property's transformation. Later in the season, Taniya, Ty and Alison will guide their teams-father/son duo Roosevelt and Brandyn Chambers of St. Louis, Missouri; married couple Paige and Corey Cyr of Ft. McMurray, Alberta, Canada; and friends Wally Remaley of Dallas, Texas; and Jaqueline Matoza of Las Vegas, Nevada; as they take the living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms and outdoor spaces in the underwhelming beachfront digs from sad to sensational.

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be.

HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 80 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service available on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok.

HGTV is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others.

Photo Credit: HGTV