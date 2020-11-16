HBO Max To Present The TRANSlation Summit November 17-19

The summit can be viewed through HBO’s YouTube channel.

In celebration of the premiere of TRANSHOOD and Transgender Awareness Week, HBO Max is excited to announce the TRANSlation Summit. The TRANSlation Summit will offer candid conversations about and catering to the transgender community, their families and their allies to create increased inclusivity and understanding about the trans experience. The summit will take place November 17-19 at 7:00pm ET and can be viewed through HBO's Youtube channel.

To establish an informed, safe space for education and conversation around what it means to raise transgender children in America today, HBO Max partnered with Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Family Equality, and PFLAG National to launch a three-day virtual seminar that will bring people together for a series of informative, open-minded sessions and discussions. Each day will feature a keynote speaker followed by three moderated panel conversations. The summit will also lean into a different theme for each day: transitioning, growing up trans and advocacy.

Filmed over the course of five years in Kansas City, TRANSHOOD is an inspiring chronicle of the lives of four young people and their families as they each navigate growing up transgender in America's heartland. The documentary offers a long-range insight into the unique journeys of four transgender youths (ages 4, 7, 12 and 15 at the start of filming) as they redefine "coming of age" and share personal realities of how gender expression is reshaping their American families. Moving and thought-provoking, the film explores how these families struggle and stumble through parenting, and how the kids are challenged and transformed as they experience the complexity of their identities.

Viewers can also celebrate Transgender Awareness Week (November 13-19) by exploring stories of love, joy and resistance on HBO Max. In addition to TRANSHOOD, highlights of some of the titles available to stream include Max Originals like "Veneno" (available November 19) and "Equal," HBO series "Euphoria" and "We Are Who We Are," HBO documentaries "Suited" and "The Trans List" and short film "Full Beat," plus HBO Latin America's "Todxs Nosotrxs (He, She, They.)"

The summit is another moment presented by Human By Orientation. HBO Max's Human By Orientation platform elevates and celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community, encouraging people to express their proudest, queerest selves. Through HBO and HBO Max's year-round programming, we create fearlessly queer spaces that aim to expand dialogue and uplift the community.

Human By Orientation will continue to be a focus in 2021, creating digital content and community via social media, and will grow alongside expanding queer-centric programs. You can follow Human By Orientation on Instagram at @HumanByOrientation and on Twitter at @HumanBy_O

The TRANSlation Summit will be hosted by model, trans rights activist and singer-songwriter, Laith Ashley, and will feature keynote speakers, including trans D1 NCAA men's athlete, Schuyler Bailar, and trans journalist and activist, Ashlee Marie Preston. Talent from TRANSHOOD will also be featured as moderators and panelists throughout the summit.

Click HERE for more information on TRANSHOOD.

View More TV Stories Related Articles