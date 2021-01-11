HBO Max Acquires Spanish Language Series PERFECT LIFE (Vida Perfecta)

HBO Max has acquired the first season of Spanish language dramedy PERFECT LIFE (Vida Perfecta). The Spanish language series from star, writer, director, and creator Leticia Dolera follows Maria, Cristina and Esther who are IN SEARCH OF their place in the world as they navigate the humiliations and celebrations that come with being a thirty-something millennial. Season one will debut on Thursday, January 21 on HBO Max. Additionally, HBO Max will co-produce an original second season of the series with Movistar+.

Maria, Esther and Cristina are three women in the middle of a life crisis. They have realized that the plans they had made for themselves haven't really gotten them the long-promised happiness they yearned for. Together, they will find alternatives and make decisions that will lead them away from what society expects from them. They will soon realize that life doesn't necessarily have to be what they always imagined.

"Vida Perfecta" had its world premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival and was crowned Best Series at the Canneseries Festival, also winning the Special Performance award for its three leads.

"Vida Perfecta" was produced by Movistar+ along with Corte y Confeccion de Peliculas in association with Beta Film, which also handles world sales. A second season has wrapped production in Spain, having been co-produced by HBO Max and debuting on the platform later this year as a Max Original series.