HBO Max Acquires Rights to SINGLE MOTHER BY CHOICE Starring Selina Ringel

Single Mother By Choice, a feature film from Two Hands Productions, will debut on HBO Max on November 2. The fictional film that tracks actress Selina Ringel's real-life pregnancy is the Latinx writer and producer's feature film acting debut. Single Mother By Choice tells the story of a single, workaholic woman who sets out to have a baby on her own terms; but is truly forced to go through pregnancy alone when the world throws the unimaginable year 2020 in her path.

Selina Ringel set out to create a fictional feature film tracking the experiences of her pregnancy in real-time; she never imagined she would encounter a pandemic. Single Mother By Choice tells the story of an independent, overachieving Latinx woman determined to have a baby on her own terms. When she is thrown into the isolation and uncertainty of the year 2020 she is forced to learn that asking for help and showing vulnerability are the keys to motherhood.

Under their production banner Two Hands Productions, Selina and director Dan Levy Dagerman, a husband and wife team, wrote, produced and edited segments of the film each month of her pregnancy (throughout the pandemic). Their unique production allowed them to adapt the story to incorporate her personal experiences and current events into the film, including the pandemic and the George Floyd protests.

Single Mother By Choice also stars Brittany S. Hall (Ballers, Test Pattern), Vanessa Angel (Kingpin, Entourage), Christy Carlson Romano (Even Stevens, The Girl in the Photographs), Arap Bethke (Buscando Frida, Club de Cuervos), Anna Campbell (Mad Men, Veronica Mars), George Tsai (The OA), Anna Evelyn (The Best People), and Marimar Vega (La Boda de Valentina).

The film was produced by Selina Ringel, Dan Levy Dagerman and Anna Campbell. Selina, Dan and the film are represented by Doug Warner and Alex Flores at Mojo Global Arts.

Watch the trailer here: