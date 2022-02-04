Greg Berlanti to Receive the Norman Lear Achievement Award at the PGA Awards

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced TODAY that producer, writer, director Greg Berlanti will be honored with the Guild's Norman Lear Achievement Award. Berlanti will receive the award at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

The Norman Lear Award celebrates powerhouse producers who have made a remarkable impact on the art and craft of television. Previous honorees include Marta Kauffman, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhymes, Dick Wolf, Jerry Bruckheimer, Lorne Michaels, Aaron Spelling, Carsey/Werner/Mandabach, Steven Bochco, David E. Kelley, and Norman Lear himself.

"From beloved series like Dawson's Creek, must-watch streaming shows like The Flight Attendant and action-packed DC hits like THE FLASH and Doom Patrol, Greg has produced some of the most obsession-worthy series in the history of television," said Producers Guild of America Presidents, Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher. "Greg's ability to capture the world's attention with captivating characters and innovative storylines, generation after generation, is unparalleled. We're thrilled to honor Greg with the Norman Lear Award."

"I'm incredibly honored to receive this award from everyone at the PGA, especially given it's named after Norman Lear: the kindest, warmest and wisest legend I've ever had the good fortune of calling a friend. I'm so grateful to everyone at the Producers Guild and all of my coworkers who have helped make a moment like this possible," said Berlanti.

WGA, DGA, Golden Globe and Emmy nominated writer, director, producer, and one of TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, Greg Berlanti, is the force behind some of the most creative and acclaimed works in film and television. Berlanti began his career in television as a staff writer on the hit show Dawson's Creek and became an executive producer and showrunner of the series after only one year on staff.

Since then, Berlanti has served as creator, writer, and producer behind several of the most inventive and biggest hits on television, including Everwood, Brothers & Sisters, Political Animals, Arrow, Blindspot, The Flash, Supergirl, You, Riverdale, Titans, Doom Patrol, All American, and The Flight Attendant. For the past few years, Berlanti Productions has had as many as 15 shows on the air at one time - a record breaking number of shows to air simultaneously for a TV producer and creator.

Greg's upcoming feature projects include Amazon's My Policeman directed by Michael Grandage, starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin; an Untitled Rock Hudson Biopic, which he will direct; Red, White and Royal Blue; Be More Chill, and HBO Max's Moonshot. The film division of his company, Berlanti/Schechter Films, has an exclusive first-look feature film deal with Netflix.

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Chris Thomes, Vice President, Creative Services for Disney Television Studios and Melvin Mar, Executive Producer, The Detective Agency. The 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is Executive Producer, Carleen Cappelletti is Co-Executive producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo is Director. The PGA Awards team also includes Diane Salerno (Six Degrees Global) managing sponsorship, marketing consultant Julie Giles (greenHAT digital) for social, and the PGA's PR agency of record, Sunshine Sachs for PR.

Sponsors of the 2022 Producers Guild Awards include: Cadillac, Official Automotive Partner; Delta Air Lines, Official Airline Partner; GreenSlate; and Glenfiddich Scotch.