GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Sets DVD & Digital Release Following Paramount+ Cancellation

The digital and DVD release will be the only way to view the musical series following its cancellation and removal from Paramount Plus.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 1 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 2 Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 3 Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Photo 4 Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Sets DVD & Digital Release Following Paramount+ Cancellation

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES SEASON ONE arrives on Digital July 24, from Paramount Home Entertainment. This prequel series to the Oscar and Golden Globe nominated cult classic, Grease, will be exclusively available for home entertainment.

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES will also be available on DVD November 7, with over 30 minutes of special features. Pre-order available now!

The digital and DVD release will be the only way to view the musical series following its cancellation and removal from Paramount Plus.

Starring Emmy Nominee Jackie Hoffman (Garden State) as Vice Principal McGee, Marisa Davila (“I Am Not Okay with This”) as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Tricia Fukuhara (Queenpins) as Nancy, Ari Notartomaso (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin) as Cynthia, Shanel Bailey (“The Equalizer”) as Hazel, Johnathan Nieves (“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels”) as Richie, Jason Schmidt  (“FBI: Most Wanted”) as Buddy, Madison Thompson (“Ozark”) as Susan and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper (“When They See Us”) as Wally.

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES was written, and executive produced by creator Annabel Oakes (“Atypical,” “Transparent”), who also served as showrunner and directed. Marty Bowen executive produced for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach also executive produced, and Alethea Jones (“Made For Love,” “Dollface,” “Evil”) directed the pilot plus two more episodes and executive produced. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produced via PICTURESTART, and the series was also produced by Grace Gilroy. Choreography by Jamal Sims, who also directed, and music by Grammy award nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter. The series was produced by Paramount Television Studios.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Season One Synopsis:

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES tells the origin story of the infamous 50’s girl gang. It’s 1954, four years before the original Grease, and the moral panic over juvenile delinquency, sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll in Rydell is reaching a fever pitch and the adults are desperate to get control. Enter four outcast teenage girls who band together to become rebels with a cause. Together they’ll shake Rydell out of the silent 50’s and into the new rock n’ roll era.  

About Paramount Home Entertainment

Paramount Home Entertainment (PHE) is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment.  PPC is a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide.  

The PHE division oversees PPC’s home entertainment and transactional digital distribution activities worldwide. The division is responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of home entertainment content on behalf of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television Studios, Paramount Players, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and CBS and applicable licensing and servicing of certain DreamWorks Animation titles.

PHE additionally manages global licensing of studio content and transactional distribution across worldwide digital distribution platforms including online, mobile and portable devices and emerging technologies.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Crystal Methyd, Alexis Michelle & More Join Gay Days at Disneyland Photo
Crystal Methyd, Alexis Michelle & More Join Gay Days at Disneyland

RuPaul’s Drag Race Stars Symone, Gigi Goode, Crystal Methyd, Alexis Michelle, Lady Camden and Daya Betty will headline the Twenty-Fifth Annual Gay Days at Disneyland with Zach Zimmerman and Varla Jean Merman. They will enjoy Disneyland in a way that it can only be experienced during Gay Days.

2
Morgan Freeman Honored at Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party Photo
Morgan Freeman Honored at Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party

The event honored Academy Award-winning actor and advocate Morgan Freeman, and recognized president of the Surf Industry Members Association and CEO of Vissla, Paul Naudé, as its Ocean Champion. Hosted by actress, comedian, screenwriter, and producer June Diane Raphael, the event concluded with a private concert by Third Eye Blind.

3
Video: Watch the HEELS Season Three Trailer With Alison Luff & More Photo
Video: Watch the HEELS Season Three Trailer With Alison Luff & More

Season two also stars Alison Luff (“New Amsterdam”) as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack (“Deep Impact,” “The L Word”) as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund (“The Goldbergs,” “The Animal Kingdom”) as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado (House Party, “The Wonder Years,” “The Last O.G.”) as Rooster Robbins, and more. Watch the video trailer now!

4
2023 Streamy Awards Announce Host & Nominees - Full List of Nominations! Photo
2023 Streamy Awards Announce Host & Nominees - Full List of Nominations!

Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter announced the star-studded nominees list for the “2023 Streamy Awards” (Streamys) – creators’ biggest night – with award categories recognizing the top content creators across Beauty, Comedy, Food, Gaming, Music, Podcasts, Sports, and more. Check out the full list of nominations now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Ryan Reynolds to Revive ALF For Maximum Effort ChannelRyan Reynolds to Revive ALF For Maximum Effort Channel
Neeley to Release Second Single 'take a number'Neeley to Release Second Single 'take a number'
Video: Bestial Mouths Share New Video For 'Vast Murmur'Video: Bestial Mouths Share New Video For 'Vast Murmur'
Video: Netflix Debuts THE WITCHER Volume 2 TrailerVideo: Netflix Debuts THE WITCHER Volume 2 Trailer

Videos

Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer Video
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer
Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR