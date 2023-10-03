Food Network Unwraps THE ELF ON THE SHELF: SWEET SHOWDOWN This Holiday Season

For the first time ever, Food Network brings the tradition of The Elf on the Shelf® to a holiday competition series, The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, premiering on Sunday, November 19th at 8pm ET/PT.

Santa and his loyal Scout Elves, along with the help of legendary cake master Duff Goldman, will challenge six teams of Sweetmakers in a competition full of surprises. Each week, the teams must create edible showpieces that bring the holiday season to life. Only one team will win over judges Kardea Brown and Ashley Holt to earn the ultimate Christmas gift of $25,000 and the title of The Ambassadors of Confectionery Concoctions.

“The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown is unlike anything you’ve seen before! Every episode is full of top-notch desserts, each telling a story about the Scout Elves, and, in order to win, the teams must go bold, take risks, show off their holiday spirit, and be imaginative with surprises in every dessert they make,” said Goldman.

On the premiere, the teams of sweetmakers enter the Enchanted Cottage and, before the competition begins, they adopt and name their very own Scout Elf. Every elf needs a shelf, so for the first challenge the teams must make edible shelves that showcase their Scout Elf’s personality.

The two bottom teams face off in the Santa Showdown where they must dazzle with snow globe show pieces that highlight their favorite Christmas memory. Throughout the competition the sweetmakers are challenged to design edible backdrops for Elfie Selfies, runway ready outfits for an elf fashion show, a new edible sleigh to wow Santa, and more. In the finale on Sunday, December 17th at 8pm ET/PT, the remaining three teams will face an epic final showdown.

“The Elf on the Shelf has captured the hearts of families across the country and has become a holiday tradition, and now audiences will be transported into a baking world filled with Scout Elves. Both the young and the young at heart will be captivated and mesmerized by the dazzling creations and surprises that comes alive in this showdown,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Fans can visit here for more magic and sweets from the show. Plus, they can follow #ElfontheShelf on social media to watch a digital-exclusive video series with Ashley Holt as she creates fun, family-friendly holiday treats with the help from a Scout Elf, go behind-the-scenes of the Enchanted Cottage with Duff Goldman, and learn holiday frosting hacks from Kardea Brown. They can also tune in each week for the chance to win special prizes.

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown is produced by Objective Media Group America an All3 Media America for Food Network in partnership with The Lumistella Company.