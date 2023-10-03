Food Network Unwraps THE ELF ON THE SHELF: SWEET SHOWDOWN This Holiday Season

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown is premiering on Sunday, November 19th at 8pm ET/PT.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January Photo 2 MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation Photo 3 Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation
ABC Considering Delaying DANCING WITH THE STARS Premiere Due to WGA Strike Photo 4 ABC Considering Delaying DANCING WITH THE STARS Premiere

Food Network Unwraps THE ELF ON THE SHELF: SWEET SHOWDOWN This Holiday Season

For the first time ever, Food Network brings the tradition of The Elf on the Shelf® to a holiday competition series, The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, premiering on Sunday, November 19th at 8pm ET/PT.

Santa and his loyal Scout Elves, along with the help of legendary cake master Duff Goldman, will challenge six teams of Sweetmakers in a competition full of surprises. Each week, the teams must create edible showpieces that bring the holiday season to life. Only one team will win over judges Kardea Brown and Ashley Holt to earn the ultimate Christmas gift of $25,000 and the title of The Ambassadors of Confectionery Concoctions.

“The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown is unlike anything you’ve seen before! Every episode is full of top-notch desserts, each telling a story about the Scout Elves, and, in order to win, the teams must go bold, take risks, show off their holiday spirit, and be imaginative with surprises in every dessert they make,” said Goldman.

On the premiere, the teams of sweetmakers enter the Enchanted Cottage and, before the competition begins, they adopt and name their very own Scout Elf. Every elf needs a shelf, so for the first challenge the teams must make edible shelves that showcase their Scout Elf’s personality.

The two bottom teams face off in the Santa Showdown where they must dazzle with snow globe show pieces that highlight their favorite Christmas memory. Throughout the competition the sweetmakers are challenged to design edible backdrops for Elfie Selfies, runway ready outfits for an elf fashion show, a new edible sleigh to wow Santa, and more. In the finale on Sunday, December 17th at 8pm ET/PT, the remaining three teams will face an epic final showdown.

“The Elf on the Shelf has captured the hearts of families across the country and has become a holiday tradition, and now audiences will be transported into a baking world filled with Scout Elves. Both the young and the young at heart will be captivated and mesmerized by the dazzling creations and surprises that comes alive in this showdown,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Fans can visit here for more magic and sweets from the show. Plus, they can follow #ElfontheShelf on social media to watch a digital-exclusive video series with Ashley Holt as she creates fun, family-friendly holiday treats with the help from a Scout Elf, go behind-the-scenes of the Enchanted Cottage with Duff Goldman, and learn holiday frosting hacks from Kardea Brown. They can also tune in each week for the chance to win special prizes.

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown is produced by Objective Media Group America an All3 Media America for Food Network in partnership with The Lumistella Company. 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Photo: New Look at Joaquin Phoenix in JOKER Musical Sequel Photo
Photo: New Look at Joaquin Phoenix in JOKER Musical Sequel

A new look at Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming musical sequel to Joker has been revealed. Director Todd Phillips posted a new still from the upcoming movie on Instagram, celebrating four years since the original film's release and one year until the sequel's release. Check out the photo, along with still with Lady Gaga, now!

2
The Palms To Release New Single Talk Too Much This Week Photo
The Palms To Release New Single 'Talk Too Much' This Week

Los Angeles psychedelic-pop folk duo The Palms (Johnny Zambetti and Ben Rothbard,) announced the release of their brand-new single, “Talk Too Much.” In addition, the band will be performing at The Venice West in Venice, CA on November 15th, The Soda Bar in San Diego on November 29th and The Wayfarer in Costa Mesa.

3
discovery+ Announces Price Increase Photo
discovery+ Announces Price Increase

Effective now, October 3, the price of a new discovery+ ad-free monthly subscription in the U.S. will increase from $6.99 to $8.99 plus applicable taxes. The ad-lite subscription will not change and remains $4.99/month.

4
Kelly Clarkson, Mickey Guyton & More Join CHRISTMAS AT THE OPRY Photo
Kelly Clarkson, Mickey Guyton & More Join CHRISTMAS AT THE OPRY

The festive two-hour special will feature performances by many fan-favorite artists and country music icons, including Adam Doleac, BRELAND, Brenda Lee, Chris Janson, Chrissy Metz, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Alaina, Meghan Patrick, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny and Trace Adkins.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Carrie Underwood Continues with Another Sold-Out Run of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World TheatreCarrie Underwood Continues with Another Sold-Out Run of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre
Video: Watch the Trailer for Sofia Coppola's PRISCILLA Starring Cailee Spaeny & Jacob ElordiVideo: Watch the Trailer for Sofia Coppola's PRISCILLA Starring Cailee Spaeny & Jacob Elordi
Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David GeffenPhotos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Video: Watch Matt Bomer & Jelani Alladin in the FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer With Jonathan Bailey, Noah J. Ricketts & MoreVideo: Watch Matt Bomer & Jelani Alladin in the FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer With Jonathan Bailey, Noah J. Ricketts & More

Videos

Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG