FX Lands Stellar Ensemble Cast for the Drama Series Pilot GONE HOLLYWOOD, Including John Magaro and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

FX today announced the cast that will star in the pilot for Gone Hollywood. Set in 1980, Gone Hollywood centers on a group of talent agents who defect from an old-guard percentery to found their own, which skyrockets to industry dominance, disrupting the business and changing movies forever. The show will mix its fictional protagonists with real-life entertainment figures and events.

The pilot will star John Magaro (The Umbrella Academy, The Big Short, War Machine), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle, Mistress America, Gone Girl), Ben Schnetzer (Pride, Goat), Jonathan Pryce (The Wife, Taboo) and Judd Hirsch (The Meyerowitz Stories, Independence Day Resurgence, The Goldbergs, TAXI). The roles are as follows:

· John Magaro plays "Eli Zeller"

· Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays "Jack DeVoe"

· Lola Kirke plays "Abbie Jinks"

· Ben Schnetzer plays "Robbie Riese"

· Jonathan Pryce plays "Benny Landau"

· Judd Hirsch plays "Lev Kertzman"

The Gone Hollywood pilot also features Nelson Franklin, Eric Lange, Sarah Ramos, Peta Sergeant and Jeremy Shamos in recurring roles.

The Gone Hollywood pilot was written by and is being directed by Ted Griffin (Ocean's Eleven, Terriers). Griffin will serve as an Executive Producer and Showrunner and Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Garrett Basch, Shawn Ryan and Marney Hochman are Executive Producers. The pilot is being produced by FX Productions.

John Magaro's credits include the Academy Award winning film The Big Short and the recent J.J. Abrams produced Overlord. He currently stars in the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. He will next be seen in the anticipated Tony Soprano prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, from writer David Chase, and First Cow, from filmmaker Kelly Reichardt. Additional feature film credits include War Machine, Carol, and Marshall. Magaro is represented by Paradigm, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau starred in all eight seasons of HBO's award-winning series Game of Thrones, earning individual nominations for Primetime Emmy(R) Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, and People's Choice Awards for his role as "Jamie Lannister." Coster-Waldau serves as a UNDP (United Nations) Goodwill Ambassador, working to raise awareness and support for the Global Goals campaign, which aims to end poverty, fight inequality and stop climate change. Coster-Waldau is represented by WME and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

Lola Kirke starred opposite Gael Garcia Bernal for four seasons in the Golden Globe Award winning Amazon original series, Mozart in the Jungle. Her film credits include: Mistress America, Gone Girl, Gemini, American Woman, and the upcoming Lost Girls. Additionally, Kirke starred, directed and wrote the short film project titled My Rifle, My Baby, and Me. As a musician, Kirke and her band recently performed at the Bonnaroo Festival in support of her debut full-length album with Downtown Records titled, "Heart Head West". She is represented by One Entertainment, ICM, and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

Ben Schnetzer recently made his Broadway debut in The Nap. Recent film credits include Jose Padilha's 7 Days in Entebbe, Andrew Neel's Goat, Oliver Stone's Snowden, Lone Scherfig's The Riot Club, Brian Percival's The Book Thief, and Matthew Warchus' Pride which received a Golden Globe Nomination for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy in 2015. Schnetzer made his New York Stage debut in the play Stick and Bones by David Rabe at The New Group. Schnetzer is represented by Gersh and attorney David Weber of Sloane Offer Weber and Dern.

Jonathan Pryce, a two-time Tony and Olivier award winner, most recently wrapped the anticipated Netflix feature film The Pope, directed by Fernando Meirelles, in which he stars as Pope Francis opposite Anthony Hopkins. He also starred opposite Glenn Close in Bjorn Runge's critically acclaimed film The Wife, and can soon be seen as Don Quixote in Terry Gilliam's long awaited feature The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, opposite Adam Driver. On television, Pryce is known for playing The High Sparrow in HBO's Game of Thrones, among other credits. Pryce is represented by Duncan Millership at WME and Tor Belfrage at Julian Belfrage Associates.

Judd Hirsch is an Oscar(R), Golden Globe(R), Emmy and Tony(R) Award winning actor. He's best known for his role on the television comedy series Taxi and the drama series, NUMB3RS, as well as his film roles in Ordinary People, Running on Empty, Independence Day, and A Beautiful Mind. Hirsch is represented by TalentWorks.

Gone Hollywood Recurring Cast Bios

Nelson Franklin can be seen recurring on TV's best comedies including HBO'S Veep, ABC's Blackish, and NEW GIRL on Fox. Previously, he starred in the NBC series Abby's as well as the CBS comedy, The Millers. He's also had memorable roles on NBC's The Office, ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and IFC's Maron. Previously he guest starred on Comedy Central's Big Time in Hollywood, FL, Fox's Arrested Development, and Starz' Party Down. Additionally, Nelson was the lead of the short-lived FOX comedy, Traffic Light. In the past few years, Nelson has starred in several feature films including FOX Searchlight's Battle of the Sexes as well as the independent features Gemini and Band Aid. He can also be seen in HBO's Hello Ladies: The Movie, Jobs, Argo, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, I Love You, Man and starring in Funny or Die's first full length feature, Answer This. Franklin is represented by Sam Bringardner, Rachel Rusch and Josh Rahm at CAA, Tucker Voorhees at Principato Young, and Ken Richman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Veteran actor Eric Lange most recently starred in Showtime's limited event series Escape at Dannemora, for which he received a Critics' Choice Award nomination. This year, Lange will co-star opposite Toni Collette in the Netflix limited series Unbelievable and in season four of Amazon's The Man in the High Castle. Lange recently starred in the second and third seasons of Netflix's critically acclaimed drama Narcos and will return in the upcoming companion series Narcos: Mexico. Earlier this year, Lange starred in Paramount TV's event series Waco. Lange's diverse television credits include pivotal roles in the FX drama The Bridge, Showtime's Weeds and ABC's Lost. In film, Lange has co-starred in Taylor Sheridan's Wind River, Dan Fogelman's Imagine, Disney's Secretariat and Dan Gilroy's Nightcrawler. He also appeared in HBO's You Don't Know Jack. Lange has an extensive theatre background. He starred at the Geffen Theatre and in the Broadway production of The Country House at the Manhattan Theatre Club and also Driving Miss Daisy at the Rubicon Theatre, A Streetcar Named Desire at the Rubicon, Ugly's First World at the Actors' Gang, THE NORMAL HEART at the Hudson Backstage Theatre and Asylum at the Court Theatre. In addition to acting, Lange has a passion for music and enjoys singing, songwriting and recording music. He resides in Los Angeles with his family. He is repped by Trademark Talent and Domain Talent

Sarah Ramos is currently working on Ted Griffin's upcoming pilot Gone Hollywood for FX, and recently wrapped a lead role in the Untitled Catalina Mastretta Pilot for Amazon. She can last be seen as a series regular on NBC's Midnight Texas, and recurring on Showtime's hit series The Affair. Sarah most notably played the series regular role of "Haddie Braverman" on NBC's drama series Parenthood. Prior to Parenthood, Sarah portrayed Patty Pryor in the critically acclaimed NBC drama American Dreams. On the film side, Sarah can be seen opposite Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson in the New Line film How to Be Single. In 2017, Sarah starred in the independent features The Boy Upstairs and S/ASH. Previously, Sarah starred opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Melissa Leo in the independent feature Why Stop Now. As a writer/director, Ramos has made multiple short films and web series, including City Girl, a romantic comedy she wrote at age 12 and produced at age 25, and The Arm, which won the 2012 Sundance Film Festival Jury Prize for Comedic Storytelling. Sarah is represented by Gersh and managed by Untitled Entertainment.

Peta Sergeant is currently heavily recurring on the FX series Snowfall, produced by John Singleton and she previously recurred on the Hulu series, Castle Rock. In 2015, she was nominated for an AACTA Award (Australia's equivalent of the Golden Globes) for her role in Gina v. Rose: House of Hancock, in which she starred opposite Sam Neill. She previously recurred on The CW series THE ORIGINALS as well as on the ABC series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. In 2013, she starred in The CW pilot for The Selection 2.0, directed by Alex Graves. She was offered this pilot after she starred in its original production in early 2012 (the pilot was then retooled and recast in early 2013). Peta also starred in the independent film Iron Sky, which premiered at the 2012 Berlin Film Festival. She's originally from Australia and is repped by Artists First, Innovative Artists and Sue Barnett & Assoc in Australia.

Jeremy Shamos most recently shot a recurring role opposite Donald Sutherland and Nicole Kidman in the HBO limited series The Undoing. In addition to many Broadway and Off-Broadway plays for which he has garnered awards and nominations, recent television credits include recurring roles on BETTER CALL SAUL and Nurse Jackie, and guest appearances on Fosse/Verdon, Blindspot, The Night Of, The Affair and SMILF. His film credits include Cory Finley's upcoming Bad Education, Alejandro Inarritu's Birdman, Woody Allen's Magic in the Moonlight, Ang Lee's Taking Woodstock, and Michael Showalter's The Big Sick. Shamos is represented by D2 Management and TalentWorks.

FX is the flagship general entertainment basic cable channel of FX Networks. Launched in June of 1994, FX is carried in 88 million homes. The diverse schedule features a growing roster of critically-acclaimed and award-winning hit dramas series including Taboo, Legion, Snowfall, Trust, Pose, MAYANS M.C. and the upcoming Y; the critically-acclaimed limited series American Horror Story, Fargo, AMERICAN CRIME Story, FEUD, FOSSE/VERDON and the upcoming Devs, Shogun and Mrs. America; acclaimed hit comedy series including Atlanta, Baskets, Better Things, WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS and the upcoming Breeders; the half-hour series Mr Inbetween; the upcoming docuseries THE WEEKLY with The New York Times; and the upcoming special A Christmas Carol. FX is the former home of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning hit drama series The Shield, Nip/Tuck, Rescue Me, Damages, Sons of Anarchy, Justified and The Americans. The network's library of acquired box-office hit movies is unmatched by any ad-supported television network.

FX Productions (FXP) produces the FX drama series Snowfall, Trust and the upcoming Y; and co-produces Legion, Taboo, Pose, MAYANS M.C. and the half-hour series Mr Inbetween. FXP produces the FX comedy series Atlanta, Baskets, Better Things, What We Do in the Shadows, the upcoming Breeders, and the FXX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Archer. FXP also produces the upcoming limited series Devs, Shogun and Mrs. America; and co-produces the limited series AMERICAN CRIME Story, Fargo, Fosse/Verdon, and the upcoming special A Christmas Carol. Past award-winning series co-produced by FXP include The Americans, Sons of Anarchy, Justified, Damages and Rescue Me.





