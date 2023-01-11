Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FOX Sports Films' Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Set to Premiere on FOX Before Super Bowl LVII

FOX Sports Films' Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Set to Premiere on FOX Before Super Bowl LVII

THE PERFECT 10 will premiere Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX on the eve of the network’s presentation of Super Bowl LVII.

Jan. 11, 2023  

FOX Sports Films announces TODAY the long-anticipated sports documentary THE PERFECT 10 will premiere Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX on the eve of the network's presentation of SUPER BOWL LVII.

The 90-minute film shines a spotlight on the only 10 legendary football icons who have achieved one of the rarest dual accomplishments in all professional sports - winning the coveted Heisman Trophy and being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In partnership with Hall of Fame Village Media, H2H Productions and NFL Films, the FOX Sports produced film is narrated by two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Andre Braugher ("Thief", "Brooklyn Nine-Nine").

"FOX Sports is thrilled to present audiences with the captivating and inspiring stories behind these legendary football icons while celebrating their individual legacies as we head into SUPER BOWL Sunday," said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Development & Original Programming, FOX Sports.

"We are delighted to be working with renowned actor Andre Braugher who graciously lent his powerful voice to bring each of these athletes personal and professional achievements to light."

THE PERFECT 10 brings seven of the 10 legendary football greats together for the first time to reminisce, share stories and their life journeys to achieve the rare accomplishment they all have in common, winning the Heisman and entering the Hall.

The legends who sat down for the once-in-a-lifetime conversation, while the cameras rolled, include Marcus Allen, Tim Brown, Earl Campbell, Tony Dorsett, Barry Sanders, Roger Staubach and FOX Sports' very own Charles Woodson. Through rare archival footage and first-person narratives, the film examines the tenacity, motivation and the full impact of their sustained excellence while delving deep into each players' life and career.

While the on-field accomplishments of these athletes speak for themselves, the film also shares their off-field personas and the intimate details of their past that fully define them. THE PERFECT 10 is not necessarily a football story, it is a life story. The accomplishment is so rare that "More Men Have Walked on the Moon." Badge Tm with solid fill.

THE PERFECT 10 is executive produced by Heisman Trophy Winners and Pro Football Hall of Famers, Tim Brown and Charles Woodson, along with Hall of Fame Village Media (HOFV), H2H Productions and NFL Films. Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon and Barry Nugent from FOX Sports also serve as executive producers. The film is directed by four-time Emmy winner Steve Trout ("Hard Knocks" and "All or Nothing"). The film will have three encore airings on FS1.

FOX Sports Films is dedicated to presenting captivating global sports documentaries through an unconventional and entertaining lens. Working with FOX Sports' league and conference partners, the brand produces original programming, connecting live sports events to sports culture.

Watch an extended clip here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
ABC Orders THE GOOD LAWYER Series Photo
ABC Orders THE GOOD LAWYER Series
ABC has ordered an embedded pilot episode of “The Good Doctor” called “The Good Lawyer,” from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. Kennedy McMann (“Nancy Drew”) is set to guest star as Joni DeGroot. Emmy® Award-winning Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”) is set to guest star as Janet Stewart.
A New 20/20 Reports on the Shocking Student Murders in Idaho Photo
A New '20/20' Reports on the Shocking Student Murders in Idaho
A new two-hour “20/20,” with reporting by ABC News correspondent Kayna Whitworth, provides a comprehensive look at the case and covers the latest details, including a deep dive into the recently unsealed affidavit. Just weeks ago, a shocking break in the case occurred when authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger.
SHERRI Renewed for Two Years Through the 2024-25 Season Photo
SHERRI Renewed for Two Years Through the 2024-25 Season
The cash-plus-barter freshman talk show hosted by actress, comedian and the Daytime Emmy Award®-winning co-host of The View, Sherri Shepherd, gains the long-term extension from its anchor station group based on its first-season success.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter & More Hit the Golden Globes Red CarpetPhotos: Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter & More Hit the Golden Globes Red Carpet
January 10, 2023

Check out photos of Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Jeremy Pope, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Coolidge, Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Colman Domingo, Laverne Cox, Margot Robie, Viola Davis, Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, F. Murray Abraham, Michelle Williams, Matt Bomer, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and more on the red carpet of the Golden Globes.
Steven Spielberg, Michelle Yeoh & More Win Golden Globe Awards - Full List of Winners!Steven Spielberg, Michelle Yeoh & More Win Golden Globe Awards - Full List of Winners!
January 10, 2023

Winners included Steven Spielberg for The Fablmans, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Austin Butler for Elvis, Justin Hurwitz for Babylon, Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout, Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus, and more. Check out the full list of winners now!
Oozing Wound Share New Single 'Hypnic Jerk'Oozing Wound Share New Single 'Hypnic Jerk'
January 10, 2023

Ahead of the release of new album We Cater To Cowards, Chicago trio Oozing Wound have shared pummelling new single 'Hypnic Jerk'. Oozing Wound’s self-deprecating humor here reveals something surprisingly honest lurking beneath the veneer of nihilistic detachment and noxious fumes.
MILCK Releases Meditative Song 'Slow' for Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center's Bravespace ProjectMILCK Releases Meditative Song 'Slow' for Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center's Bravespace Project
January 10, 2023

Singer-songwriter, producer and advocate MILCK debuts mediative single “Slow” as part of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center’s new project Bravespace, a compilation of original songs, sounds and meditations created by Asian American women and non-binary artists and musicians on a journey of reflection, mindfulness and collective healing.
Bryan Martin Signs With WME For Booking RepresentationBryan Martin Signs With WME For Booking Representation
January 10, 2023

Fast-rising country music artist Bryan Martin has signed with WME for global representation. The agreement comes ahead of a big year for Martin, with both a national tour and a new album in the works. WME is one of the world’s largest and most well-established talent agencies that strives to obtain maximum exposure for their clients.
share