FOX Sports Films announces TODAY the long-anticipated sports documentary THE PERFECT 10 will premiere Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX on the eve of the network's presentation of SUPER BOWL LVII.

The 90-minute film shines a spotlight on the only 10 legendary football icons who have achieved one of the rarest dual accomplishments in all professional sports - winning the coveted Heisman Trophy and being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In partnership with Hall of Fame Village Media, H2H Productions and NFL Films, the FOX Sports produced film is narrated by two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Andre Braugher ("Thief", "Brooklyn Nine-Nine").

"FOX Sports is thrilled to present audiences with the captivating and inspiring stories behind these legendary football icons while celebrating their individual legacies as we head into SUPER BOWL Sunday," said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Development & Original Programming, FOX Sports.

"We are delighted to be working with renowned actor Andre Braugher who graciously lent his powerful voice to bring each of these athletes personal and professional achievements to light."

THE PERFECT 10 brings seven of the 10 legendary football greats together for the first time to reminisce, share stories and their life journeys to achieve the rare accomplishment they all have in common, winning the Heisman and entering the Hall.

The legends who sat down for the once-in-a-lifetime conversation, while the cameras rolled, include Marcus Allen, Tim Brown, Earl Campbell, Tony Dorsett, Barry Sanders, Roger Staubach and FOX Sports' very own Charles Woodson. Through rare archival footage and first-person narratives, the film examines the tenacity, motivation and the full impact of their sustained excellence while delving deep into each players' life and career.

While the on-field accomplishments of these athletes speak for themselves, the film also shares their off-field personas and the intimate details of their past that fully define them. THE PERFECT 10 is not necessarily a football story, it is a life story. The accomplishment is so rare that "More Men Have Walked on the Moon." Badge Tm with solid fill.

THE PERFECT 10 is executive produced by Heisman Trophy Winners and Pro Football Hall of Famers, Tim Brown and Charles Woodson, along with Hall of Fame Village Media (HOFV), H2H Productions and NFL Films. Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon and Barry Nugent from FOX Sports also serve as executive producers. The film is directed by four-time Emmy winner Steve Trout ("Hard Knocks" and "All or Nothing"). The film will have three encore airings on FS1.

FOX Sports Films is dedicated to presenting captivating global sports documentaries through an unconventional and entertaining lens. Working with FOX Sports' league and conference partners, the brand produces original programming, connecting live sports events to sports culture.

Watch an extended clip here: