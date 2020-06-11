Executive Producer and Judge Nigel Lythgoe Talks Future of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

In February, FOX renewed its dance competition series "So You Think You Can Dance" for a 17th season. However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the future of the next season is up in the air.

The show's executive producer and judge Nigel Lythgoe has been discussing about different scenarios for the next season, according to Gold Derby.

Lythgoe said, "We're scheduled to start shooting live tapings of Season 17 of 'SYTYCD' in August. We DON'T know how many people will be allowed in the studio, and how many live shows we can do, if any at all. It's difficult to project what's going to happen in August, but we keep preparing for it now."

Live auditions were originally set to be held in Miami, New York and Los Angeles in late March and early April, but due to the pandemic, producers switched to accepting video submissions. The contestants they want to see more of will get a video of a routine that they have 48 HOURS to learn, perform and send back to producers.

Lythgoe said, "Once we get all those back, we'll judge participants against each other doing the same choreography."

Lythgoe shares another idea, satying, "So if we can't have our normal competition, another option is to put our past seasons in competition with each other, and have viewers vote for their all-time dancers and dances. There's a lot you do in editing 16 seasons of material."

Read the original article on Gold Derby.

