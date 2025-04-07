Exclusive: Apple TV+'s BERLIN ER Season Finale Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek clip from the season finale of Berlin ER, the Apple TV+ drama series medical drama series. In the finale, a huge club fire tests all THE DOCTORS and nurses of KRANK, and everyone faces difficult decisions about their futures. The season finale premieres on Wednesday, April 9, on Apple TV+.

In Berlin ER, managing a chaotic emergency room in the toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin is no small task for the young Dr. Parker (Haley Louise Jones), who is seeking a fresh start in the big city after her private life implodes in Munich. When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humor. But in the face of an increasingly merciless healthcare system, the battered team must put aside their differences and pull together to save lives.

The series stars Jones and Slavko Popadić, along with an ensemble cast that includes Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian, Samirah Breuer, Bernhard Schütz, Peter Lohmeyer, and Benjamin Radjaipour.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

