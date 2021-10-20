Emily Blunt Joins Christopher Nolan's OPPENHEIMER

Emily Blunt is joining Christopher Nolan's upcoming J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic at Universal.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Blunt will star in the new film alongside Cillian Murphy. Titled Oppenheimer, the film is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

J. Robert Oppenheimer was one of the key physicists who created the atom bomb. Universal describes the film as an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it." Universal has set a July 21, 2023 release date for the film.

Emily Blunt is a film actress best known for roles in such films as 'Mary Poppins Returns' 'The Devil Wears Prada,' 'Edge of Tomorrow,' 'Into the Woods' and 'A Quiet Place.'