'Drama On The Silks, Cools Cats And Fifty Shades Of Stacey's Mom!' Is Up Next On THE BIG STAGE

Elizabeth Stanton (Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World) and James Maslow (Big Time Rush) host week twelve of the new non-competitive television show, THE BIG STAGE, airing on The CW Network on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 8:30 p.m./7:30 p.m. Central. This week's original episode features Aerialist Maya Kramer, Robotics Dance Crew Poreotics, Celebrity Impressionist Ryan Goldsher, Singers Ace Young & Diana DeGarmo, and Feline Acrobats, The Savitsky Cats. The show is executive produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International.



This week's episode will feature:

"THE BIG STAGE" - (8:30 - 9:00 p.m. ET)

"Drama on the Silks, Cool Cats and Fifty Shades of Stacey's Mom!" (TV-PG) (HDTV)

WORLDS COLLIDE - THE BIG STAGE is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include: Maya Kramer (Aerialist Acrobat from Los Angeles, CA), Poreotics (Popping and Robotics Dance Crew from Los Angeles, CA), Ryan Goldsher (Celebrity Impressionist from Los Angeles, CA), Ace Young & Diana DeGarmo (Real Life Husband and Wife Singers from Nashville, TN), and The Savitsky Cats (Feline Acrobats from Los Angeles, CA). Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#110). Original airdate 8/23/2019.



To view performance highlights of this episode, please visit: https://vimeo.com/354095276/10d03f0c78



Please note, the television show, THE BIG STAGE will be preempted on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. or 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. in several U.S. cities due to sporting events. As a result, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be broadcast instead in Atlanta, GA on WUPA on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from

7:00 - 9:00 p.m.; in Phoenix, AZ on KASW on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30 p.m.; in Mobile, AL on WFNA on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m., in Dayton, OH on WBDT on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m., in Huntsville, AL on WHDF on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m., in Savannah, GA on WSAV-D2 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m., in Tri-Cities, WA on WCYB-D2 on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., in Myrtle Beach, SC on WWMB/WWMB-D2 on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 p.m. and in Evansville, IN on WTVW on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.





