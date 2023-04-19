Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Documentary Spotlighting Intersection Between the KKK and Law Enforcement to Premiere on ABC

Documentary Spotlighting Intersection Between the KKK and Law Enforcement to Premiere on ABC

“Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK” premieres April 27 on Hulu.

Apr. 19, 2023  

In a first-time collaboration, ABC News and The Associated Press announced TODAY a documentary that takes viewers inside one of the world's most sinister secret societies - the Ku Klux Klan.

Based on an award-winning investigative AP series, the true-crime documentary captures the infiltration of the klan in northern Florida by a former Army infantryman named Joe Moore and includes exclusive new interviews with the FBI agents who oversaw the operation and exposes systemic corruption. "Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK" premieres April 27 on Hulu.

Produced by award-winning anchor and journalist George Stephanopoulos and his production unit, George Stephanopoulos Productions within ABC News Studios, the documentary follows Moore, an undercover source working for the FBI. Told through firsthand accounts and rarely heard undercover audio and video recordings, Moore's operation exposes not just the perverseness of white supremacy in the Deep South but also its troubling intersection with law enforcement.

The documentary marks the first time two of America's largest and most-trusted news organizations are working together. AP award-winning journalist Jason Dearen's investigative series "The Badge and the Cross" serves as the source material, which exposed ties between the white supremacist group and law enforcement.

The series won the 2022 Online Journalism Award for feature reporting, large newsroom, as well as the Society for Professional Journalists' 2022 Green Eyeshade Award for the best investigative reporting in the American South.

"Joe Moore's story is chilling and instructive," said ABC News' "Good Morning America" and "This Week" anchor Stephanopoulos. "I'm grateful to Jason Dearen for uncovering it, and I'm honored to work with The Associated Press to bring this story to a wider audience."

"The Associated Press is pleased to work with ABC News to bring to light a chilling investigation into the ongoing problem of extremist infiltration into U.S. law enforcement agencies," said AP acting Global Investigative Editor Alison Kodjak. "The documentary reveals in granular detail an important story of systemic corruption."

The AP project began in 2015 and centered on three current and former prison guards who authorities had arrested for plotting a former inmate's murder and the FBI's discovery that those guards were klansmen. Following the story for years, in 2020, Dearen received transcripts from the trial of the KKK members and learned that an FBI informant by the name of Joe Moore was the star witness. Moore's story helped show how the state's corrections system is designed to keep such reports inside prison walls.

"Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK" is produced by George Stephanopoulos Productions and ABC News Studios in collaboration with The Associated Press. Jennifer Joseph is the executive producer for George Stephanopoulos Productions.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Video: Apple TV+ Shares FROG & TOAD Trailer Based on Books Photo
Video: Apple TV+ Shares FROG & TOAD Trailer Based on Books
The talented voice cast includes Academy Award winner Nat Faxon ('Our Flag Means Death,' 'The Connors') and Emmy Award nominee Kevin Michael Richardson ('The Simpsons,' 'Family Guy') as Frog and Toad, as well as appearances by Ron Funches ('Trolls'), Fortune Feimster ('Good Fortune,' “Kenan”), and more. Watch the video trailer now!
Cindy Williams Final TV Project SAMI To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video April 23 Photo
Cindy Williams Final TV Project SAMI To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video April 23
Producer Bruce Kimmel has announced that Cindy Williams' final TV project, 'Sami,' is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 23. Kerry O'Malley ('Why Women Kill', 'Snowpiercer') and newcomer Sami Staitman also star in the 10-episode short form comedy/musical series.
TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years Photo
TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years
Wednesday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 4/5/23) ranked as the show’s most-watched telecast (1.305 million) on any day since February 2021 – since Wednesday, 2/17/21. Wednesday’s episode featured actress Tatyana Ali and the cast of “On a Wing and a Prayer,” Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.

From This Author - Michael Major


X Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on TourX Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on Tour
April 18, 2023

X wrapped a hugely successful Summer tour with the Psychedelic Furs in addition to their annual December X-Mas west coast run where they performed the songs from their 2020 critically acclaimed release, Alphabetland, in addition to the iconic X hits fans know and love from the bands 45-year career.
Outside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On SaleOutside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On Sale
April 18, 2023

The daily billing promises something for everyone, with Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, J.I.D, Interpol, WILLOW, aespa and more kicking off Friday with powerful and highly anticipated performances. Saturday will bring topline sets from Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, L’Impératrice and more.
Luke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented MoveLuke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented Move
April 18, 2023

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ single, “Love You Anyway,” was shipped to country radio this week after being chosen by his fans in an unprecedented move. With the two options, Combs earned the #1 and #2 most-added songs at country radio this week (“Love You Anyway” and “5 Leaf Clover” respectively.
NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'
April 18, 2023

The deluxe edition also includes collaborations with NLE Entertainment’s Gino2x ('Clyde and Dodo'), Russ Millions ('Shake It'), Fridayy ('Will Not Lose'), and arrdee ('Envy'). It makes sense that the rapper's bonus material is largely collaborative given the thrilling link-ups on the standard edition, such as “Cold Game” featuring Rick Ross.
TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 YearsTAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years
April 18, 2023

Wednesday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 4/5/23) ranked as the show’s most-watched telecast (1.305 million) on any day since February 2021 – since Wednesday, 2/17/21. Wednesday’s episode featured actress Tatyana Ali and the cast of “On a Wing and a Prayer,” Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.
share