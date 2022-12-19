Disney's Onyx Collective Announces BRUISER Film on Hulu

Disney's Onyx Collective announced a Feb. 24, 2023, streaming premiere date for its first narrative feature film, "Bruiser," following its theatrical release on Dec. 2.

In director Miles Warren's searing feature debut about fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity, 14-year-old Darious (Jalyn Hall) explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm (Shamier Anderson), his strict but loving father, and Porter (Trevante Rhodes), a charismatic drifter. When Darious learns Porter's true identity, he is thrust into a conflict between the two men that may rip his family apart and threaten his safety.

The film stars Trevante Rhodes as Porter, Shamier Anderson as Malcolm, Shinelle Azoroh as Monica, and Jalyn Hall as Darious.

Ryder Picture Company, Lyrical Media, Silent R Management and Toula67 Entertainment produce the film. Aaron Ryder, Jewerl Ross, Scott Frank, Scott Lumpkin and Trevante Rhodes serve as producers.

"Bruiser" began as a short film, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, made its international debut at Toronto International Film Festival, and had its domestic premiere at AFI Film Festival. "Bruiser" will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

Onyx Collective is a new content brand formed under Disney General Entertainment Content (DGE) designed to curate a slate of premium programming by creators of color and underrepresented voices. Onyx Collective ushers an exciting slate of content for a global audience, including critically acclaimed debut project Questlove's Oscar®-winning documentary "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the REVOLUTION Could Not Be Televised)"; "The Hair Tales," from executive producers Tracee Ellis Ross, Michaela angela Davis and Oprah Winfrey; legal drama "Reasonable Doubt," from executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore; limited series "The Plot," executive produced and starring two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali; award-winning documentary, "Aftershock," from directors Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee, docu-series "Gigante," featuring Don Francisco (Mario Kreutzberger), and comedy series "Unprisoned," executive produced and starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo.

The brand's roster of prolific creators also includes Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media ("Judas and the Black Messiah," "Black Panther"), writer and director Destin Daniel Cretton ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings") and his production company Family Owned, writer, producer and director Prentice Penny's Penny for Your Thoughts, writer and comedian Natasha Rothwell ("Insecure," "SNL"), writer-producer Erika Green Swafford and her production company Chocolate Girl Wonder, Yara Shahidi with her 7th Sun Production Company, and most recently writer-producer Jason Kim ("Barry," "KPOP").

Photo By: Dan Anderson/Hulu