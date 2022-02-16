Discovery+ Announces HILLSONG: A MEGACHURCH EXPOSED Docu-Series

The explosive three-part docu-series, Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, will premiere on Thursday, March 24 on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, with all three episodes available on that date.

Featuring interviews with Hillsong insiders, megachurch experts and Ranin Karim, the woman whose five-month affair with celebrity senior pastor Carl Lentz led to his downfall, the series will explore the high-profile, star-studded church's alleged exploitation, abuse and cover-ups.

"The history of Hillsong is an incredibly compelling story we wanted to explore," said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals. "Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed will take viewers on an eye-opening journey that will provide new insights into a controversy that continues to be examined."

With more than 150,000 global members, Hillsong has recently been entangled in scandal. Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed will profile numerous ex-members of the church who have come forward to share harrowing allegations of the trauma, abuse, financial, and labor exploitation that created a culture of chaos within the church.

The series will also examine how Hillsong was able to grow into a global brand, while uncovering the truth behind the headlines of recent scandals and shining a light on the fine line between culture, corporation and cult.