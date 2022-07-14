Debbie Gibson Featured in New SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION Episode

Multi-platinum selling pop icon Debbie Gibson returns to Long Island, N.Y. to surprise her longtime friend and manager, Heather Moore, with a ranch-style home renovation.

Debbie's time in Long Island becomes an emotional journey, as she visits many of the people and places from her childhood that helped shape her into the person she is today, on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION, Friday, July 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Hosted by Nischelle Turner. Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano (SURVIVOR), home improvement contractor and television personality, joins the design team in season two, alongside returning interior designer Sabrina Soto ("Design Star," "Trading Spaces").

SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION is a series which gives celebrities in sports, music and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. Hosted by Nischelle Turner (ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT), SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone in their hometowns who has had a significant impact on their life's journey.

This season's featured celebrities include Utkarsh Ambudkar (GHOSTS), Tony® Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, NBA All-Star Devin Booker, GRAMMY® Award winner and reality TV personality Kandi Burruss, Olympic gold medalist ice skater Nathan Chen, SUPER BOWL LVI Champion Aaron Donald, Billy Gardell (BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA), award-winning singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, legendary NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal and GRAMMY®-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger.

The series is produced by Juma Entertainment with Robert Horowitz, Brady Connell and Peter DeVita serving as executive producers.