Date Confirmed for 83rd Golden Globes Hosted by Nikki Glaser

CBS and THE GOLDEN GLOBES have announced that the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the season, will air Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on CBS and will stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Golden Globe, Grammy, and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will return to host the ceremony, which will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton. Nominations for THE GOLDEN GLOBES will be announced on Monday, Dec. 8. The Awards timeline to be announced soon.

As part of her hosting duties at the 82nd Golden Globes, Nikki Glaser took the stage to perform a short snippet of 'Pope-ular,' a parody mashup of Wicked and Conclave. Watch the clip here.

Both films were nominated for several awards, with Conclave taking home the award for Best Screenplay and Wicked being recognized for its Box Office Achievement. Check out the full list of winners here.

The Golden Globes, “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” is the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host and produce the annual Golden Globes, which has been viewed in more than 185 countries and territories worldwide.

