82nd Golden Globe Winners- Updating Live

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes, the first major award show of the season, airs live tonight, January 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. Follow along as we bring you updates live!
The Golden Globe Awards, often referred to as Hollywood’s “Best Party of the Year,” is one of the biggest nights on the calendar for live viewing. It is also the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television.
The Wicked movie has received four nominations- Cynthia Erivo for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Ariana Grande for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
Other notable nominees include Emilia Pérez, which was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language, Best Director for Jacques Audiard, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, and two nominations for Best Original Song. Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, were also recognized for their performances.
Note: Winners marked as **WINNER**
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Flow **WINNER**
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator 2
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked **WINNER**
The Wild Robot
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Pérez **WINNER**
The Girl with the Needle
I'm Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl,
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here **WINNER**
Kate Winslet, Lee
Adrian Brody, The Brutalist **WINNER**
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance **WINNER**
Zendaya, Challengers
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man **WINNER**
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez **WINNER**
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain **WINNER**
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist **WINNER**
Edward Berger, Conclave
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
Conclave **WINNER**
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol and Camille, Emilia Perez
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers **WINNER**
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl
Music & Lyrics by: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson
Compress/Repress, Challengers
Music & Lyrics by: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino
El Mal, Emilia Perez **WINNER**
Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard
Better Man, Forbidden Road
Music & Lyrics by: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek
The Wild Robot, Kiss the Sky
Music & Lyrics by: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael
Pollack, Ali Tamposi
Mi Camino, Emilia Perez
Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun **WINNER**
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Hacks **WINNER**
Abbott Elementary
Only Murders in the Building
Nobody Wants This
The Gentlemen
The Bear
Baby Reindeer, Netflix **WINNER**
Disclaimer, Apple TV+
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix
The Penguin, HBO Max
Ripley, Netflix
True Detective: Night Country, HBO Max
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Anna Sawai, Shōgun **WINNER**
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun **WINNER**
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks **WINNER**
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear **WINNER**
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country **WINNER**
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Colin Farrell, The Penguin **WINNER**
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer **WINNER**
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun **WINNER**
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ali Wong, Single Lady **WINNER**
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
