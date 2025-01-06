Video: Nikki Glaser Performs WICKED Parody 'Pope-ular' at the Golden Globes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of her hosting duties at the 82nd Golden Globes, Nikki Glaser took the stage to perform a short snippet of 'Pope-ular,' a parody mashup of Wicked and Conclave.

The bit saw Glaser don a miter and a magic wand, singing new religious-inspired lyrics set to the tune of Glinda's number from Wicked. After a few lines, the song was cut short when she received a message in her headset telling her that it "sucks." Check out the clip here!

Both films were nominated for several awards, with Conclave taking home the award for Best Screenplay and Wicked being recognized for its Box Office Achievement. The awards ceremony is now available to watch on Paramount+. Check out the full list of winners here.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Based on the critically acclaimed, best-selling book of the same name, Conclave follows one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events – selecting the new pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Pope’s wake, secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church.