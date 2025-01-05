WICKED Movie Wins Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Popular, indeed! Jon M. Chu's Wicked movie musical has won the Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Other nominated films were Alien: Romulus, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Deadpool & Wolverine, Gladiator 2, Inside Out 2, Twisters, and The Wild Robot.

Wicked recently broke records as the highest-grossing movie adaptation of a Broadway show in global box office history, overtaking the 2008 hit film Mamma Mia! Additionally, part one of the big-screen Broadway adaptation has become one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, currently sitting at No. 29. Despite now being available to watch at home, the movie recently passed $450 million at the domestic box office.

Broadway fans can rent or purchase Wicked on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft Movies & TV. It costs $19.99 to rent and $29.99 to buy the film. Find out how to watch Wicked on your favorite digital platform here.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.