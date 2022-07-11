Danny Trejo, Kate Flannery & More Featured in PBC Season Two

FloQast Studios, the full-scale production arm of accounting software company FloQast, has announced its hit accounting workplace comedy series PBC will return for a second season, going into production this summer.

PBC is a half-hour workplace mockumentary comedy in the spirit of The Office, Parks & Recreation, and Silicon Valley, but specifically focusing on accountants. Viewers are brought into the accounting department of a fast-growth tech startup during their year-end audit, and introduced to the personalities and situations that accounting professionals know all too well.

Season one of PBC has garnered over 3 million impressions since it launched in January of this year.

The series features notable stars including Danny Trejo (Machete), Kate Flannery (The Office), Pete Gardner (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Creed Bratton (The Office), Christian A. Pierce (The Real Bros of Simi Valley), Sam Asghari (Hacks), Brittany Furlan Lee (The Dirt), Jessica Sarah Flaum (The Tale), Amy Letcher (Black Sails) Emily Tosta (Mayans M.C.), Jacob Wysocki (Pitch Perfect)

Season two will feature new cast additions including Cheri Oteri (Saturday Night Live), Neil Flynn (Scrubs) and more.

FloQast is an accounting software company that is branching into original content through its newly formed FloQast Studios. They are aiming to create entertaining and engaging content specifically relating to accounting, beginning with their first digital YouTube series PBC.

"We were incredibly excited to see how well received PBC Season 1 was, not just by the accounting community, but by a wider audience as well," said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, inactive CPA. "The accounting demo has been untapped for too long, so we were adamant that if we were going to make accounting content, we would do it right. We are proud to be coming back even stronger for a second season with an unmatched line-up of comedy legends in the cast, strong ties to the accounting community, and relatable workplace storylines that people love to see on screen."

Josh Sims serves as Executive Producer/Director on PBC, as well as THE HEAD of FloQast Studios. Michael Gallagher serves as Executive Producer, Director, and Showrunner. The series is produced by Jana Winternitz and Michael Wormser of Cinemand Films.