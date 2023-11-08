DATELINE Investigates the Gilgo Beach Murders on NBC This Friday

Friday’s all-new DATELINE NBC at 9pm ET/8pm CT investigates the murders of several women found dead along Gilgo Beach in Long Island, New York. During the two-hour special, Dateline’s Andrea Canning sits down with key players connected to the investigation, including family members of the victims, Suffolk County investigators, and former acquaintances of Rex Heuermann, who is accused of murdering three of the Gilgo Beach victims.

During THE HUNT for the Gilgo Beach Killer, Heuermann’s former neighbor Jimmy Mack speaks out in his first TV interview, telling Dateline that he “immediately” had a bad feeling about Heuermann. Additionally, Mack REVEALED that they had a “confrontation” after Heuermann allegedly threatened to cut the tires of a car in Mack’s driveway that partially blocked the sidewalk. Click here to watch the exchange. Transcript below.

The special also examines the death of Shannan Gilbert, whose remains were found on Gilgo Beach in December 2011. Speaking out for the first time since Heuermann’s arrest, Shannan’s sister calls for Suffolk County Police Department to reopen her sister’s case: “I want them to really give it a fresh set of eyes…I want them to be extremely transparent about the investigation. I just want answers.” Heuermann has not been charged in connection with Shannan’s case. Click here to watch the exchange. Transcript below.

The Hunt for the Gilgo Beach Killer is a comprehensive look at the latest in the Gilgo Beach murders investigation, which Canning has reported on since the beginning. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all charges related to the case.

Watch a preview of the new special here:



