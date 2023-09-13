DANCING WITH THE STARS to Feature Jason Mraz, Barry Williams & More

The “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 celebrity cast and their professional dancing partners were announced live on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, “Dancing with the Stars” returns to ABC with an expanded season 32 premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26 (8:00-10:31 p.m. ET) and will continue to air Tuesdays (8:00-10:01 p.m. ET) thereafter. The season will simulcast LIVE on Disney+ and be available next day on Hulu.

Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Cast

· Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson

· Marvel star Xochitl Gomez with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

· TV and film star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber

· Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold

· From “The Bachelorette,” Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev

· From “Vanderpump Rules,” Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov

· GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach

· NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart

· Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong

· Oscar®-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner GLEB SAVCHENKO

· Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten

· Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner EMMA SLATER

· Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki

· From “The Brady Bunch,” actor Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd

The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

ABOUT Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford is the most recognized male supermodel in the world. At the dawn of the new phrase supermodel, Beckford’s face gracing Ralph Lauren’s Polo and Polo Sport lines immediately vaulted him into icon status. Having worked with leading international fashion brands, he has been the face of Pirelli, an ambassador for Ducati, and spokesman for Mercedes-Benz during Fashion Week. He has endured, now timeless, distinguished and celebrated for trailblazing a path for all that have come – and will come – behind him. His name is still synonymous with the height of men’s fashion because he smashed barriers across entertainment industries as his popularity ushered in the recognition of Black male beauty in all shades. Vogue magazine named Beckford the greatest male model of all time, before being named one of the top 10 most successful male models of all time by the outlet’s UK counterpart in 2019.

ABOUT XOCHITL GOMEZ

Xochitl Gomez is a rising star known for her captivating performances and remarkable acting range. Gomez first gained widespread recognition for her breakout role in the Emmy® Award-winning Netflix series “The Baby-Sitters Club,” adapted from Ann M. Martin's beloved book series. In August 2020, she was honored by Variety magazine as one of 2020’s Next Up Young Hollywood for her outstanding performance in the Netflix series.

Gomez took on the role of superhero America Chavez in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which premiered on her 16th birthday. Starring alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong, this role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe solidified Gomez’s status as a rising star. Her portrayal added a fresh and dynamic element to the MCU, garnering praise for her strong screen presence and engaging performance. Gomez will continue in this pivotal role in the next phase of the MCU.

ABOUT Alyson Hannigan

Born in Washington, D.C., Alyson Hannigan began appearing in commercials at age 4 and then moved to Hollywood at age 11. She soon landed her first major film role in “My Stepmother Is an Alien,” alongside Seth Green. She is best known for her roles in the Emmy® Award-winning series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “How I Met Your Mother,” with additional acting credits including the “American Pie” film franchise, “Angel,” “Veronica Mars,” “Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story” and the 2019 Disney Channel Original Movie “Kim Possible.”

Hannigan most recently starred alongside Ben Schwartz in the Disney+ film “Flora & Ulysses,” where she played the role of Phyllis Buckman in the original movie based on the Newberry Award-winning children’s book. Previously, she hosted Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins,” which premiered in September 2020, as well as Food Network’s “Girl Scout Cookie Championship,” which premiered in February 2020.

Hannigan also serves as host of The CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” She also voices the role of Claire Clancy, mom to 6-year-old Nancy, in Disney Junior’s animated series “Fancy Nancy,” about a high-spirited young girl whose imagination and enthusiasm for all that is exquisite transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.

ABOUT HARRY JOWSEY

Harry Jowsey became a global sensation after rising to fame on the popular Netflix show “Too Hot to Handle” in 2020. Featured among the likes of GQ, Forbes, Entrepreneur and Variety, he has quickly won the hearts of many around the globe with his comedic antics and classic charisma.

Since the show’s finale, Jowsey has been entertaining his 10 million fans on his social platforms through various endeavors, one including his latest signage with William Morris Endeavors (WME) to pursue acting. He launched an interactive show on Spotify, “Dating Harry Jowsey,” where each week Jowsey went live answering fans’ most pressing questions about dating, relationships and everything in between. It doesn’t stop there - while simultaneously working with Spotify, he hosted the hit podcast, “Tap In,” where no topic was too taboo for Jowsey.

At the forefront of Jowsey’s brand is his commitment to creating open-minded conversations about all things love and laughter, which led to the curation of his social media series with Netflix, “Who Wore It Best.” On the viral show, which lives on Instagram and TikTok, Harry interviews celebrities by paying homage to their iconic staple wardrobe moments.

From Reese Witherspoon and GIGI HADID to Lindsay Lohan and Addison Rae, Jowsey has become a face in fashion while honoring the best red-carpet memories to date. He also recently dipped into the business world, and as an official angel investor, Jowsey now has his sights on investing in more than 10 companies with more than $10 million in seed capital. Jowsey also launched The Ritual, the freshly formulated, plant-based and cruelty-free candle line with the mission to translate memories and emotions into products and experiences, and eventually would like to provide cleansing rituals, guided meditations, retreats and everything in between.

ABOUT CHARITY LAWSON

A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Charity Lawson earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. The captivating 27-year-old stole America’s heart on season 27 of “The Bachelor” with her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile. Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her. After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nation’s trust in her genuine desire to find love.

As the Bachelorette, Lawson was searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is. With parents who have been married over 47 years, Lawson has been instilled with the confidence of knowing what she deserves and is eager to find a lasting love matching their example. After a whirlwind journey, Lawson found true love with her fiancé, Dotun Olubeko.

ABOUT ARIANA MADIX

Ariana Madix, a longtime beloved star of Bravo’s hit series “Vanderpump Rules,” is the perfect combination of beauty, brains and talent. She joined the cast of the long-running, Emmy® Award-nominated program after being sought out while bartending at Hollywood hot spot SUR. On screen and off, her wit, charm and honesty have made her a favorite of brands and fans alike.

Her extraordinary bartending talents have helped her craft top-notch artisanal concoctions as a bartender in some of the trendiest and most popular bars in New York, Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles. In 2019, HarperCollins published her long-awaited cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers,” which was an Amazon Best Seller. Most recently, Madix has created the Drink From Home brand which features direct-to-consumer cocktail kits, custom recipes created by Madix, and proprietary ingredients created and available only through DFH.

ABOUT Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz is a two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree, most famously known by his hits, “I'm Yours” and “I Won't Give Up.” His nonprofit, the Jason Mraz Foundation, supports programs focused on inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality. Established in 2015, Mraz Family Farms is committed to peace in the world through organic regenerative agriculture, fair trade and kind words. In June, Mraz released his eighth studio album, “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride.”

ABOUT ADRIAN PETERSON

Adrian Peterson is an American professional gridiron football player who is considered one of the finest running backs in the history of the sport. He played college football at Oklahoma, where he set the freshman rushing record with 1,925 yards during the 2004 season. Named a unanimous All-American that year, he became the first freshman to finish as a runner-up in the Heisman Trophy balloting. Peterson finished his college football career as the Sooners’ third all-time leading rusher.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings seventh overall in the 2007 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he set an NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single game and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was then named the MVP for his performance in the Pro Bowl and became only the fifth player in NFL history to have more than 3,000 yards through his first two seasons. In 2010, he became the fifth-fastest player to run for 5,000 yards, doing so in his 51st game.

ABOUT LELE PONS

Lele Pons is a social media sensation who has taken the world by storm with her comedic videos, capturing the hearts of tens of millions of fans around the globe. Born in Venezuela, Pons moved to the United States with her family when she was 5 years old. She has since become one of the most popular personalities on social media, with over 100 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Pons began her social media career in 2013 when she created a Vine account and started posting videos. Her content, which focused on comedy and humor, quickly gained popularity, and she soon became one of the most-followed personalities on the platform. In 2016, Pons became the first Viner to reach 1 billion loops. When Vine shut down in 2017, Lele shifted her focus to other social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, maintaining her status as one of the most followed influencers across multiple platforms.

In addition to her social media career, Pons has also pursued acting, music and entrepreneurship. She has appeared in several films and TV shows, and has released many hit singles including “Celoso,” which became a major hit in Latin America and Spain.

ABOUT Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino can currently be seen as Rosemary in the Starz horror-comedy series “Shining Vale,” from creators Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, and as Monica Lewinsky’s mother Marcia Lewis in Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed anthology series “American Crime Story: Impeachment” for FX. The latter was her second collaboration with Murphy following the Netflix limited series “Hollywood,” in which she played the Lana Turner-inspired star Jeanne Crandall.

Sorvino won the Academy Award®, a Golden Globe®, Critics Choice Award, National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Circle for her performance in “Mighty Aphrodite.” Other notable film performances include Spike Lee’s “Summer of Sam,” the comedy cult classic “Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion,” a memorable four-episode turn on “Modern Family,” “Startup” opposite Ron Perlman, and the limited series “Intruders” opposite Millie Bobby Brown for BBC America.

ABOUT JAMIE LYNN SPEARS

Jamie Lynn Spears is an American actress and singer who rose to prominence for her appearances on Nickelodeon shows “All That” and for playing Zoey Brooks on “Zoey 101.” Recently, Spears released an intimate memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” which quickly became a national bestseller. She recently appeared on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” and also earned a starring role in “Sweet Magnolias.” Most recently, Spears can be seen reviving her role as Zoey Brooks in the highly anticipated film of the summer, “Zoey 102.”

ABOUT MAURICIO UMANSKY

Mauricio Umansky is the founder and CEO of The Agency, a billion-dollar brokerage that utilizes world-class technology and innovative marketing strategies to assist agents and their clients in achieving their real estate goals. Since its inception in 2011, the firm set out to create an industry-disrupting model that would redefine the business and foster a unique culture rooted in the core philosophy of collaboration. In its 10 years, The Agency has done that and much more.

Umansky has achieved nearly $4 billion in real estate sales and holds the distinction of selling the most homes in the country priced above $20 million. He has represented some of the world’s most noteworthy properties, including the Playboy Mansion; the first house in L.A. to sell above the $100 million mark; Walt Disney Estate; and residences owned by Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan and Prince.

Umansky and The Agency also represent some of the world’s top developers and resort brands, including One&Only, Rosewood, and The Ritz-Carlton. Together with his team, Umansky is noted as one of the highest producing agents by The Wall Street Journal’s REAL Trends annual list, and has been ranked No. 69 on Swanepoel’s 2023 Power200, a prestigious list of top real estate executives in the U.S.

Umansky recently published The Dealmaker, now available in bookstores around the country. He is also a proud member of The Young Presidents Organization (YPO), an influential and world-renowned business networking organization. His philanthropic work includes serving as a board member for Giveback Homes, an organization dedicated to building homes for families in need, and supporting The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the National Breast Cancer Association.

ABOUT Matt Walsh

Matt Walsh is a two-time Emmy® Award-nominated actor from HBO’s award-winning comedy series “Veep.” He is a founding member of the iconic sketch/improv theater Upright Citizens Brigade, and he recently appeared in Hulu’s “Unplugging” which he co-wrote and starred alongside Eva Longoria. Other credits include the CBS series “Ghosts,” Fox Searchlight’s “Flamin’ Hot” and co-host of the podcast “Second in Command” on All Things Comedy.

Walsh will next be seen co-starring opposite Rza from the Wu Tang Clan in the indie film “Not An Artist” and in the upcoming limited series “Manhunt” on Apple +.

In addition to his film and TV work, Walsh works with the charities Open Books (which donates LGBTQ+-affirming books to public elementary schools) and Defy Ventures (which helps mentor and find employment for formerly incarcerated men and women).

ABOUT Barry Williams

Barry Williams hosted a successful six-year run of the “‘70s Music Celebration! Starring Barry Williams” in Branson, Missouri, a full-scale multimedia musical variety show. He has had an extensive career, starring in hundreds of productions in television, movie and Broadway. He made appearances in several television shows including “Dragnet,” “Adam-12,” “It Takes a Thief,” “The Invaders,” “That Girl,” “Mission: Impossible,” “The Mod Squad” and “The FBI” before landing his role as Greg Brady on “The Brady Bunch,” in which he won the Young Artist Foundation Former Child Star Lifetime Achievement Award in 1989.

Williams wrote his autobiography, “Growing Up Brady: I Was a Teenage Greg,” which stayed on the New York Times bestseller list for several months. Williams then executive produced the book into an NBC TV movie. He spent five years as a DJ on satellites’ Sirius Radio, has recorded several CDs, and starred in the Syfy television movie “Bigfoot” with Danny Bonaduce in 2013. Williams also wrote, co-produced and starred in three USO Christmas Shows, touring the world and bringing entertainment to our troops.

Photos: ABC/Andrew Eccles