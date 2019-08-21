Christie Brinkley, Karamo Brown Among the Celebrity Cast for New Season of DANCING WITH THE STARS

With a lineup of celebrities including a supermodel, a former White House press secretary, a Bachelorette, pro-athletes from the NFL and NBA, a Supreme and a TV icon to name a few, "Dancing with the Stars" is waltzing its way into its highly anticipated upcoming 2019 season. The new celebrity cast is adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the show kicks off MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. For the first time ever, viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired. This season also features the return of a loved pro, Peta Murgatroyd, and two new professional ballroom dancers. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

As announced this morning on ABC's "Good Morning America," the celebrities and professional dancers heading to the ballroom this season (in alphabetical order) are the following:

Celebrities:

Lauren Alaina - country music star

Christie Brinkley - supermodel

Ally Brooke - Pop star

Hannah Brown - "The Bachelorette"

Karamo Brown - TV host

Kate Flannery - TV star

Ray Lewis - NFL Hall of Famer

Kel Mitchell - comedian/actor

Lamar Odom - two-time NBA champion

Sean Spicer - former White House press secretary

James Van Der Beek - TV icon

Mary Wilson - The Supremes

Professional dancers:

Brandon Armstrong

Lindsay Arnold

Alan Bersten

Cheryl Burke

Witney Carson

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

LAUREN ALAINA - Platinum-selling country star Lauren Alaina's critically acclaimed sophomore album, "Road Less Traveled," landed on multiple Best Of lists including Billboard, Rolling Stone and Amazon, and it became the top-streamed female country album release of 2017. Praised as "full of life lessons and uplift" (PEOPLE), the collection of 12 songs all written by the young star includes Alaina's first No. 1 smash, "Road Less Traveled," the Top 25 hit "Doin' Fine," and the deeply personal and inspiring "Three." Called an "audio delight" and "a big ol' dance party," the Georgia native's latest, "Ladies in the '90s," pays homage to some of Alaina's biggest female role models from Shania Twain, Faith Hill and Dixie Chicks to Britney Spears, TLC, Spice Girls and more. Following the release of "Road Less Traveled," Alaina has received multiple nominations for the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Radio Disney Awards and Billboard Music Awards, including taking home last year's ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year Award and CMT Collaborative Video of the Year Award for "What Ifs," the 4x platinum-selling No. 1 hit with childhood friend Kane Brown. Alaina is one of CMT's Next Women of Country and she received her very first CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year with her No. 1 hit "Road Less Traveled."

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY - Supermodel, author and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley has appeared on more than 500 magazine covers worldwide. Brinkley is also an actress and recently returned in the Tony® Award-winning revival of the mega-hit musical "Chicago" as Roxie Hart. Combining her modeling experience with her artistic talents and diverse interests, Brinkley's legendary career has been extraordinary and well-respected. She has been photographed in six continents and more than 30 countries around the world. A model for more than 30 years, and 45 years in the beauty industry, Brinkley was discovered by a photographer while studying art in Paris, France. Since then, she has become the first model to ever appear on the cover of SPORTS ILLUSTRATED for three consecutive years, with a fourth special issue cover. As a successful businesswoman, Brinkley has an exclusive line of organic Prosecco called Bellissima, from Treviso, Italy, which is quickly becoming one of the fastest-rising brands of Prosecco across the country.

ALLY BROOKE - For as long as she can remember, Ally Brooke has been on a path to self-discovery. And now, with the singer having endured her share of detours, obstacles and unexpected challenges along the way, she's finally tapped into her most honest and sincere spirit. "It's an answered prayer," says the preternaturally talented Pop star who, after breaking out as a member of the multiplatinum Pop group Fifth Harmony, signed with Atlantic Records in 2018 and is now preparing to release her solo debut album. Following years ceding her individual creative spirit to a group's collective mission, Ally says she's nothing short of ecstatic to at last paint her own portrait: a rich tapestry decorated with history and culture, passion and commitment. Many first met her as a solo contestant on "The X Factor," and then as a member of the assembled group Fifth Harmony, but now, central to Ally's palpable excitement about planting her own artistic flag is wielding artistic control over her future and, more specifically, shaping her signature sound. To that end, the singer spent an intense last year in the studio with some of the music world's top songwriters and producers, together working tirelessly until she landed on a specific sound and style that moved her.

HANNAH BROWN - Hannah Brown recently wrapped her memorable run as "The Bachelorette" in the show's milestone 15th season on ABC, which soared to new ratings highs thanks to her genuine personality and dramatic season finale. As a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself, Brown first won over America on Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor." Now, she is ready to hit the ballroom floor and find a new type of love: dancing. Brown was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She went on to become Miss Alabama USA in 2018 and used her platform to help others. She became an advocate for those suffering from depression and anxiety, something she battled with during her teenage years.

KARAMO BROWN - Three-time Emmy® Award Winner and culture expert on the Netflix reboot of "Queer Eye," Karamo Brown is a "sympathetic talk therapist warped inside a life coach and zipped into a fast-fashion bomber jacket..." according to The New Yorker. ​ Lauded for his ease and natural comfort in relating to different types of people, Brown is tasked with making over the hearts and minds of the individuals they help on the show: by helping them to confront and grow beyond the internal and external issues holding them back. ​ His memoir, "Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope," explores how the challenges in his own life have allowed him to forever transform the lives of those in need.​ Karamo's podcast, "Karamo," is an in-depth look at life's thorniest issues where everyday people from around the world can call in and chat with Brown to receive direct advice or share their personal feelings on the everyday situations affecting their lives. The show also includes special interviews with Brown's celebrity friends who share personal moments from their lives with him. ​ His upcoming children's book, "I Am Perfectly Designed," is an empowering ode to modern families, co-authored with his son Jason. ​

Actor, comedienne and singer Kate Flannery is best known for her nine seasons as Meredith the drunk on NBC's "The Office." She has recently been seen on "Young Sheldon" on CBS and has been heard on Cartoon Network's "OK K.O.!" and "Steven Universe." She has guest starred on FOX's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "New Girl," ABC's "American Housewife," Comedy Central's "Another Period," Hulu's "All Night" and the FOX NFL pre-game show on "Riggle's Picks." Flannery was in the Tribeca Film Fest's "Tenured" and "Slow Learners," and in the critically acclaimed "4th Man Out" on Netflix. She stars in the HBO short "Emergency Contact," "How to Get Girls," "Dial a Prayer" with William H. Macy and the Sundance hit "Cooties" with Elijah Wood. Flannery is currently singing with Jane Lynch in their anti-cabaret act "Two Lost Souls," where they did a residency at The Carlyle Hotel in New York. She's toured with Lynch for the past four years playing at the Kennedy Center, Joe's Pub and in 40 cities over the past two years. Flannery's original cult comedy lounge act, "The Lampshades," plays comedy festivals and Hollywood regularly.

Kate is currently singing with Jane Lynch in their anti-cabaret act, "Two Lost Souls" where they did a residency at The Carlyle Hotel in NY. She's toured with Jane for the past 4 years playing the Kennedy Center, Joe's Pub and 40 cities over the past two years. Flannery's original cult comedy lounge act, "The Lampshades," plays comedy festivals and Hollywood regularly.

RAY LEWIS - NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis' life has been an amazing journey through extremes - from the impossible odds of a challenging childhood to playing 17 noteworthy years in the National Football League and his induction into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018. Lewis is widely considered to be one of the most dominant defensive players in the history of the NFL. He led the Baltimore Ravens to victory in SUPER BOWL XXXV, where he was named SUPER BOWL MVP, and again in SUPER BOWL XLVII, in what would be the final game of his career. The Hall of Famer is only the second player in NFL history to win both the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and SUPER BOWL MVP awards in the same year (2000). His 13 PRO BOWL selections are tied for the fifth-most in the NFL by any player and the most by a linebacker. He was named AP All-Pro 10 times and NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice (2000 and 2003). Today, Lewis is a New York Times bestselling author for his breakout memoir, "I Feel Like Going On." He returns this fall for another season as a member of Showtime's popular "Inside the NFL."

KEL MITCHELL - Kel Mitchell is a two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor, producer and stand-up comic hailing from the Windy City of Chicago, Illinois. Currently, Mitchell is executive producing and appearing in the new iteration of the beloved Nickelodeon series "All That," bringing him full circle since he got his big break and won several awards for the original show. "All That" was Nickelodeon's longest-running live-action series with 171 episodes across 10 seasons from 1994 to 2005. The franchise paved the way for a number of successful spinoffs, including "Kenan & Kel," "The Amanda Show," "The Nick Cannon Show" and the feature-length film "Good Burger," all of which cemented the show's and Mitchell's impact on Pop culture. Additionally, Mitchell is the host of the heart-warming TV series "Tails of Valor," which takes a look at true stories of service animals working to change people's lives. The show airs on CBS Saturday mornings. He also recently starred as Double G, an impulsive and unpredictable billionaire rapper on "Game Shakers." Other acting credits include TRU TV's "Friends of the People," Cartoon Network's "Loiter Squad," TV One's "Love That Girl," Disney Channel's "Liv & Maddie," as well as Nickelodeon series "Sam & Cat" and "The Thundermans." Additionally, Mitchell wrote and directed the faith-based, anti-bullying film "She Is Not My Sister," and also directed several music videos. When he is not acting, writing or directing, Mitchell speaks to youth across the country encouraging them to follow their dreams.

LAMAR ODOM - Lamar Joseph Odom is an American professional basketball player. As a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA), he won NBA championships in 2009 and 2010, and was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2011. Odom played on the United States national team, winning a bronze medal in the 2004 Olympics and a gold medal in the 2010 FIBA World Championship (known later as the World Cup). While married to Khloé Kardashian, Odom made several appearances on the reality television show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." He and Kardashian also had their own reality series, "Khloé & Lamar." In October 2015, Odom fell into a coma and was hospitalized with life-threatening medical problems. He has since recovered from his health scare and obtained drug treatment. Present-day, Odom feels God kept him on this earth for a reason. He feels it is time to use his story to impact others and is now a professional speaker, traveling the world to inspire others with his breathtaking life story.

SEAN SPICER - Sean Spicer's political career began long before the former White House press secretary made his mark as one of the most recognized staffers in the Trump administration. Spicer built a decades-long career in Republican politics, witnessing and shaping the inner workings of Washington, D.C., from every vantage point: House of Representatives communicator, heading up incumbent retention at the National Republican Senatorial Committee, assistant U.S. trade representative in George W. Bush's White House, chief strategist and director of communications at the Republican National Committee, top advisor to presidential campaigns and, of course, White House press secretary. Spicer made his way up through the ranks and has experience at every level in Washington. Few are as well-equipped as Spicer to pull back the curtain and dissect what's really happening in the nation's capital. Since leaving the White House, Spicer has become the founder and president of RigWil LLC, a strategic consulting firm that provides insights to C-suite corporate and association executives.

JAMES VAN DER BEEK - James Van Der Beek is a writer, actor and producer who launched his acting career on the New York stage at age 16 to rave reviews in an original work by Edward Albee. He made his big-screen debut the following year in the movie "Angus," but is perhaps best known for starring in the hit films "Varsity Blues," the cult classic "The Rules of Attraction" and as the title character in the series "Dawson's Creek," which ran for six seasons and continues to syndicate around the globe. Most recently, Van Der Beek co-created, wrote, show-ran and starred in Vice's first scripted series, "What Would Diplo Do?," which scored over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. He portrayed Matt Bromley in the FX original series "Pose" from Ryan Murphy, which debuted to critical and commercial acclaim and was nominated for a Golden Globe®, Critics Choice and Gotham Awards, and won a GLAAD Award, AFI Award and a Peabody. Van Der Beek's other television credits include HBO's series "Room 104," created by Jay and Mark Duplass; "Don't Trust the B**** in Apartment 23," "Friends with Better Lives," "Criminal Minds," "How I Met Your Mother" and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," among many others. He is also THE VOICE of Boris on Disney Junior's hit animated series "Vampirina." Van Der Beek has done a variety of work on the big screen, including the cult classic "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," "Backwards," "Formosa Betrayed," Jason Reitman's "Labor Day" and Alexander Payne's "Downsizing."

MARY WILSON - A singer, bestselling author, motivational speaker, businesswoman, former U.S. Cultural Ambassador, wife, mother and grandmother, the legendary Mary Wilson continues to make great strides in her inevitable journey to greatness. Performing with the same passion as she did singing with the original Supremes, as well as with her solo career, the world-renowned performer is an advocate for social and economic challenges in the United States and abroad. Wilson uses her fame and flair to promote a diversity of humanitarian efforts including ending hunger, raising HIV/AIDS awareness and encouraging world peace. With no sign of slowing down, Wilson is getting ready to release her fourth book, "Supreme Glamour," on Sept. 17, 2019. This highly anticipated coffee table book will showcase the gowns The Supremes were known for over the decades and delve into more history of the most successful female recording group of all time.

Wilson was honored at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, celebrating her work in music and her influence on young African Americans and entertainment. In 2021, she will also be celebrating the 60th anniversary of The Supremes.

Hosted by two-time Emmy-winning host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, "Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including head judge, Len Goodman, and dancers/choreographers Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

"Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares is executive producer.





