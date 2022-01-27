CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER Cast Announced Featuring Todrick Hall, Carson Kressley & More

Celebrity BIG BROTHER TODAY announced the 11 Houseguests who will star in the third celebrity edition of the hit CBS Original reality show.

This season's CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER cast includes an Olympic medalist, a two-time NBA champion, a former boy-band heartthrob, an '80s TV icon, an Emmy® Award-winning TV personality, two Housewives and a UFC champion, among others.

The third season of CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Following the premiere, CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER will air on multiple nights each week throughout February, with the finale on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host.

Celebrity Houseguests

Cynthia Bailey

Todd Bridges

Todrick Hall

Chris Kattan

Chris Kirkpatrick

Carson Kressley

Teddi Mellencamp

Shanna Moakler

Mirai Nagasu

Miesha Tate

Lamar Odom

Celebrity BIG BROTHER follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with over 90 HD cameras and over 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day, and having no contact with the outside world.

Each week, one or more celebrity Houseguests will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $250,000. CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on THE WALL Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.