Bruce Springsteen Biopic DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE Gets October Release Date

Deliver Me From Nowhere, the Bruce Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White, will be released on October 24th, 2025 by 20th Century Studios, Deadline reports. The movie, written and directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart), is based on a difficult period in Springsteen's life when the musician was creating his 1982 album Nebraska.

In addition to White, Deliver Me From Nowhere will star Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's longtime manager Jon Landau, in addition to Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Gabby Hoffmann, Stephen Graham, David Krumholtz, Marc Maron, Johnny Cannizzaro, Matthew Anthony Pellicano, and more.

Bruce Springsteen is one of the top rock musicians of all time. In addition to his many records and tours, from 2017-2018 and again in 2021, Springsteen held a concert residency in New York City called Springsteen on Broadway.

