Breaker Studios & Comedy Dynamics To Release ANTARCTICA

Breaker Studios and Comedy Dynamics have announced that ANTARCTICA, written and directed by Keith Bearden and starring an incredible cast of emerging young talent Chloë Levine, Kimmie Muroya and Bubba Weiler alongside Clea Lewis and Damian Young, is set for release on digital platforms in the USA and Canada on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.

Synopsis: Life-long friends Kat and Janet see everything flipped upside down as they hit senior year. Shy Kat is now popular, hooking up at parties, while misfit Janet is put on strange medication for her "bad behavior." Things get even odder when Janet meets a cute boy who might be a time traveler, and Kat's panicked parents send her off to sex rehab. Can anything make life in the suburbs normal again?

Blockchain Entertainment company Breaker Studios, known for the critically acclaimed Tribeca hit The Gasoline Thieves (Huachicolero) and documentaries including Trust Machine: The Story Of Blockchain and Rudeboy: The Story Of Trojan Records, has partnered with Comedy Dynamics, a subsidiary of the Nacelle Company, to release their original production ANTARCTICA. The Nacelle Company is known for Netflix's Down To Earth with Zac Efron, THE MOVIES That Made Us, and The Toys That Made Us, as well as Disney +'s Behind The Attraction and CW's Discontinued.

ANTARCTICA was produced by Kim Jackson (Trust Machine, Blue Caprice) for Breaker Studios and Peter Ernsky for Oso Media. Chloë Levine served as an executive producer alongside Zach LeBeau for Breaker Studios.

Bearden said of his second feature film, "Antarctica is a movie that I've waited my whole life to make. I wanted it to be a movie for teens and anyone who remembers being one, inspired by the smart, funny women who I have met throughout my life and the intimate friendships they share. I am confident the story of Kat and Janet will connect with a wide audience."

Kim Jackson, CEO of Breaker Studios said, "this film is right on time and is a genre all of its own. Keith's unique perspective shines. We are thrilled to be partnered with Comedy Dynamics on its release. This film is sure to be a classic that many generations will enjoy watching together."

ANTARCTICA premieres on Breaker, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Dish, Spectrum, Youtube and more on December 1, 2020. Pre-Order the film here: https://apple.co/2T9dhb.

