Bobby Flay & Sophie Flay to Star in New Food Network Series

Culinary icon Bobby Flay and daughter Sophie Flay are taking a delicious food tour across the sunny California coastline in the new three-episode series, Bobby and Sophie on the Coast, premiering Monday, August 22nd at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network.

In each one-hour episode, Bobby and Sophie explore Los Angeles, with its year-round sunshine and local ingredients that make the city a treasure trove for the best restaurants and chefs. From the glamorous Hollywood establishments to the urban revival of Downtown LA's hot new eateries, Bobby and Sophie are on a mission to enjoy the most inventive and delectable cuisine the city has to offer.

And with so much inspiration, Bobby can't resist using the very local ingredients to cook up his own dishes for Sophie. It's the ultimate coastal culinary adventure, Bobby and Sophie-style! Fans can also watch Bobby and Sophie on the Coast on discovery+, with new episodes available to stream weekly starting August 22nd.

Added Flay, "Sophie and I have always loved to use food to explore the neighborhoods we visit. Now, we have the opportunity to visit the local establishments on the west coast and get to know the talented chefs who continue to utilize the local ingredients that reflect what LA cuisine is all about."

"Bobby and Sophie on the Coast is entertaining and feel-good summer programming at its best. Bobby's adventurous spirit and culinary expertise, mixed with Sophie's west coast savvy as a local reporter who has her pulse on what's happening, plus delicious food, equals an irresistible series. This father-daughter duo visits the timeless restaurants and new hot spots to give viewers a taste of what Los Angeles has to offer," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery.

In the premiere episode, Bobby and Sophie head to the old school and new hot spots that make up Hollywood's eclectic food scene. First up is a visit to Jitlada, as Bobby and Sophie make Thai green curry with Bobby's friend and James Beard-nominated chef, Jazz Singsanong.

Next is a stop at Bobby's favorite bakery in LA, Tartine, followed by coffee at a cat café in West Hollywood. Sophie caps off the day dining with her dad at Nancy Silverton's new restaurant, The Barish, located inside the Roosevelt Hotel, one of Hollywood's most notable landmarks. Other locations during the episode include local breakfast spot Salt's Cure, Persian ice cream at Mashti Malone's, Japanese hot-spot Yamashiro Hollywood, trendsetting French bistro Gigi's, Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles and El Granjero Cantina.

Bobby and Sophie also visit the Original Farmers Market, where Bobby picks up ingredients to cook up a Hollywood-inspired dinner of ribeye steaks with Thai green curry butter and California persimmon, cinnamon and ricotta crepes for Sophie. Other episodes feature Bobby and Sophie exploring the restaurants in the spectacular beach towns surrounding Los Angeles, and the culinary rebirth and trendy locations that have stood THE TEST of time in Downtown LA.

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast is produced by Rock Shrimp Productions for Food Network and discovery+.