Bob Uecker, Ilene Graff & More From the Original Cast of MR. BELVEDERE to Reunite in Support of The Actors Fund

The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals, is proud to announce a special one-night-only streaming event reuniting the cast of the beloved television show, "Mr. Belvedere." This special event will stream tomorrow, Friday, May 29 at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT on Zoom.

To register for this special event, please visit here.

The reunion will feature original cast members, Bob Uecker, Ilene Graff, Rob Stone, Tracy Wells, and Brice Beckham as they reunite to answer fan questions and talk about the making of the show, favorite episodes, and on-set jokes.

Based on the humorous adventures of an English housekeeper working for an American family, "Mr. Belvedere" began in March 1985 on ABC where it enjoyed a five-year run. The series starred Christopher Hewett as Mr. Lynn Aloysius Belvedere, a character originally created by Gwen Leys Davenport in her 1947 novel, Belvedere.

The special one-night-only event will benefit The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in the performing arts and entertainment industry. Since March 18, The Fund has distributed $11.7 million in emergency financial assistance to 9,975 people in need due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, or more than five times the funds normally provided in a year.

As the emergency with Coronavirus continues to evolve, The Actors Fund has temporarily transitioned to online and phone-based services, which remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

