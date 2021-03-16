BIRDGIRL Takes Flight April 4 on Adult Swim

It's a bird...It's a girl...It's just Birdgirl, a new half-hour animated comedy series premiering Sunday, April 4 at midnight (ET/PT) on Adult Swim, the #1 destination for young adults. A character spin-off from Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, the new show centers around Birdgirl and her misfit crime-fighting clan.

The series stars Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds) along with the main voice cast that includes Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Sonia Denis (Set It Up), Kether Donohue (You're the Worst), John Doman (Blue Valentine), Negin Farsad (3rd Street Blackout), Tony Hale (Veep), and Lorelei Ramirez (Pervert Everything).

In Birdgirl, 30-something Judy Ken Sebben inherits her father's company, which would be great if that company weren't built around the most socially irresponsible 20th Century products and practices that, on a good day, involves clearing redwood forests or operating for-profit children's hospitals. From the halls of the company headquarters, she assembles the ragtag, non-overtime earning Birdteam. Together, they try to undo all the luridly dangerous decisions of the generation before or contain the havoc of one of their own "world-saving" products gone bad.

Birdgirl is executive produced by Erik Richter (Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law) and Christina Miller. The animation studio is Awesome, Inc. and produced by Adult Swim's Williams Street Production.

Watch a sneak peek here: