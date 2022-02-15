BIOSHOCK Film Adaption Lands at Netflix

Netflix is partnering with 2K and Take-Two Interactive to produce a live-action film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise "BioShock. Vertigo Entertainment; 2K, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will serve as producers.

Published by 2K, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., the award-winning and critically-acclaimed BioShock game franchise includes BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite. Set across multiple dystopian and visionary landscapes gone wrong, the series blends sci-fi and horror to pose unique existential and societal questions that reshaped how game stories could be told - all amidst pulse-pounding action gameplay that rewards sharp shooting, clever planning, and lethal improvisation.

Across the titles' original releases as well as multiple re-releases, remastered editions and bundled collections, BioShock has sold more than 39 million copies worldwide, and is widely recognized as one of the most celebrated and beloved series in all of gaming. The next installment is currently in development by Cloud Chamber.