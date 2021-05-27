BET Awards 2021 Announces Official Nominations
The “BET AWARDS” 2021 will air LIVE, Sunday, June 27 on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT.
Today, BET announces the "BET AWARDS" 2021 nominees with Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby leading the pack with seven nominations respectively. This year's nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports. The "BET AWARDS" 2021 will air LIVE, Sunday, June 27 on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT.
"We are back and excited to bring culture's biggest night, the 2021 'BET Awards,' safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year's incredible roster of nominees," said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. "We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry."
Megan Thee Stallion, who left her mark in last year's telecast with her Mad Max inspired performance for "Girls in The Hood" and "Savage," claims one of the top spots securing seven nominations for 'Best Female Hip Hop Artist,' 'Video of the Year,' for WAP, 'Album of the Year,' for Good News, 'Viewer's Choice Award (x2),' and 'Best Collaboration,' for her features with DaBaby (Cry Baby) and Cardi B (WAP). After his searing and powerful 'Rockstar' performance at last year's "BET Awards," DaBaby claims the other top spot securing seven nods, including 'Best Male Hip Hop Artist,' 'Album of the Year,' for Blame it on Baby, 'Viewer's Choice Award,' and four nods for 'Best Collaboration' for his features alongside Roddy Ricch (Rockstar), Megan Thee Stallion (Cry Baby), Pop Smoke & Lil Baby (For The Night), and Jack Harlow Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (Whats Poppin- Remix).
Cardi B and Drake garnered the second most nods with five nominations each. Cardi B's nods include 'Best Female Hip Hop Artist,' 'Best Collaboration,' 'Video of the Year,' twice for WAP and UP. Drake's nods include 'Best Collaboration,' 'Best Male Hip Hop Artist,' 'Video of the Year,' for Laugh Now Cry Later featuring Lil Durk and 'Viewer's Choice Award'. Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle, and Chris Brown are the third-highest with four nominations each and are all up for the coveted 'Video of the Year' award.
Culture's biggest night, the "BET AWARDS," continues its reign in its twenty-first year as the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience - celebrating Black music's present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.
Following last year's groundbreaking virtual awards show, the "BET AWARDS" returns this year with a live show audience. Beginning today, vaccinated individuals can register here for consideration to be part of the "BET AWARDS" 2021 live show audience. BET will work closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
Due to these safety parameters, press access to the show will be limited and "BET AWARDS" will not be issuing a credential form. Media will be invited directly to cover any in person opportunities, including the red carpet, with additional remote/virtual press opportunities to be announced at a later date.
BET recognizes artists, entertainers, and athletes across 21 categories with The "BET Awards" 2021 nominations ('Viewer's Choice Award: Best New International Act' will be released at a later date). The nominations are selected by BET's Voting Academy, which is composed of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.
Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 2 am CAT and MTV Brazil at 9 pm BRT on June 27th, followed by international broadcasts on MTV UK on June 28th at 9 pm BST, BET France on June 29th at 8:45pm CEST. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning June 29th.
The complete list of nominees for The "BET AWARDS" 2021 are:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
AFTER HOURS - THE WEEKND
BLAME IT ON BABY - DABABY
GOOD NEWS - MEGAN THEE STALLION
HEAUX TALES - JAZMINE SULLIVAN
KING'S DISEASE - NAS
UNGODLY HOUR - Chloe X Halle
BEST COLLABORATION
CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION - WAP
DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH - ROCKSTAR
DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE - POPSTAR
JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ & Lil Wayne - WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. DABABY - CRY BABY
POP SMOKE FT. LIL BABY & DABABY - FOR THE NIGHT
BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST
BEYONCÉ
H.E.R.
JAZMINE SULLIVAN
JHENÉ AIKO
SUMMER WALKER
SZA
BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST
6LACK
ANDERSON .PAAK
GIVEON
TANK
THE WEEKND
BEST NEW ARTIST
COI LERAY
FLO MILLI
GIVEON
JACK HARLOW
LATTO
POOH SHIESTY
BEST GROUP
21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN
Chris Brown & YOUNG THUG
CITY GIRLS
MIGOS
SILK SONIC
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
CARDI B
COI LERAY
DOJA CAT
MEGAN THEE STALLION
LATTO
SAWEETIE
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DABABY
DRAKE
J. COLE
JACK HARLOW
LIL BABY
POP SMOKE
DR. Bobby Jones BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
BeBe Winans - IN JESUS NAME
Cece Winans - NEVER LOST
H.E.R. - HOLD US TOGETHER
Kirk Franklin - STRONG GOD
Marvin Sapp - THANK YOU FOR IT ALL
Tamela Mann - TOUCH FROM YOU
BET HER AWARD
Alicia Keys FT. KHALID - SO DONE
BRANDY FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER - BABY MAMA
BRI STEVES - ANTI QUEEN
Chloe X Halle - BABY GIRL
CIARA FT. ESTER DEAN - ROOTED
SZA - GOOD DAYS
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA)
EMICIDA (BRAZIL)
HEADIE ONE (UK)
WIZKID (NIGERIA)
YOUNG T & BUGSEY (UK)
YOUSSOUPHA (FRANCE)
VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD
CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION - WAP
Chris Brown & YOUNG THUG - GO CRAZY
DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH - ROCKSTAR
DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE - POPSTAR
DRAKE FT. LIL DURK - LAUGH NOW CRY LATER
LIL BABY - THE BIGGER PICTURE
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONCÉ - SAVAGE (REMIX)
SILK SONIC - LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
CARDI B - UP
CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION - WAP
Chloe X Halle - DO IT
Chris Brown & YOUNG THUG - GO CRAZY
DRAKE FT. LIL DURK - LAUGH NOW CRY LATER
SILK SONIC - LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
BENNY BOOM
Bruno Mars AND FLORENT DÉCHARD
COLE BENNETT
COLIN TILLEY
DAVE MEYERS
HYPE WILLIAMS
BEST MOVIE
COMING 2 AMERICA
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...
SOUL
THE UNITED STATES VS. Billie Holiday
BEST ACTRESS
JURNEE SMOLLETT
ZENDAYA
BEST ACTOR
DAMSON IDRIS
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
ALEX R. HIBBERT
ETHAN HUTCHISON
MARSAI MARTIN
MICHAEL EPPS
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A'JA WILSON
CANDACE PARKER
CLARESSA SHIELDS
NAOMI OSAKA
SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
LEBRON JAMES
PATRICK MAHOMES
RUSSELL WESTBROOK
RUSSELL WILSON
STEPHEN CURRY
Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET and Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment serve as Executive Producers for the "BET Awards" 2021 broadcast special.
Voting for the "BET AWARDS" 2021 'Viewer's Choice Award' begins on June 7th. For the latest "BET AWARDS" 2021 news and updates, including details on audience selection and eligibility, please visit BET.com/Awards.