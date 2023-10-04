BEHIND THE ATTRACTION Uncovers More Disney Parks Secrets In Season Two on Disney+

Disney+ and Disney Parks have REVEALED the official trailer and key art for season two of the Disney+ Original docuseries “Behind the Attraction,” premiering November 1 on Disney+.

The series, from Disney Branded Television, takes viewers on a ride behind Disney Parks’ most iconic and beloved attractions, featuring the Imagineers that designed them and the Cast Members who operate them.

On the heels of season one’s exploration of staples including Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” and Space Mountain, season two will continue to showcase more quintessential Disney Parks’ attractions including Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Indiana Jones Adventure, EPCOT, The Food, and Nighttime Spectaculars.

The series hails from Dwayne Johnson & Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions and The Nacelle Company, and is narrated by Paget Brewster (“Criminal Minds”). Brian Volk-Weiss directs the series and serves as Executive Producer, along with Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Frankie Chiapperino from Seven Bucks Productions, and Ian Roumain, Benjamin J. Frost, and Cisco Henson from The Nacelle Company.

