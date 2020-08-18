Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga to Perform 'Rain on Me' at 2020 MTV VMAs

'Rain on Me' was nominated for 7 VMAs, including Video of the Year.

Today, Ariana Grande shared on her Instagram that she will be joining Lady Gaga to perform their hit song, "Rain On Me." The chart-topping single, which was nominated for 7 VMAs, including Video of the Year, will be performed LIVE for the first time and it's happening at the VMAs! Both Gaga and Grande lead this year's VMAs with 9 nominations each.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement that Miley Cyrus will be returning to the VMAs stage to perform her new single, "Midnight Sun." All three superstars join the previously announced performers The Weeknd, BTS, J. Balvin, Doja Cat, Maluma, Roddy Ricch, and CNCO.

With this amazing lineup, you know that the fashion, style, and performances are all going to make the VMAS the MUST-SEE event of the summer! The 2020 "VMAs" will air LIVE on Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You