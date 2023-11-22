Apple's SPIRITED Movie Musical Returns to Theaters This Weekend

“Spirited” is currently streaming globally on Apple TV+.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

Apple's SPIRITED Movie Musical Returns to Theaters This Weekend

Apple Original Films' hit, holiday musical comedy, “Spirited,” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer is coming back to theaters for a limited theatrical run this weekend.

Beginning November 24 in the U.S. and Canada, and December 1 in the U.K. and Ireland, the original and special sing-along versions of “Spirited” will also be re-released theatrically, and the sing-along version of “Spirited” will become available to stream for the first time ever, beginning on Friday, December 1 on Apple TV+.

Since its debut last holiday season, “Spirited” has received wide acclaim and has been hailed as “an instant Christmas classic” with "show-stopping numbers reminiscent of the golden age of movie musicals.”

The sing-along version of “Spirited” invites fans to get into the holiday spirit by belting out tunes composed by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul including fan-favorite “Good Afternoon,” as well as joyful tracks “Bringin’ Back Christmas,” “That Christmas Mornin' Feeling” and "Do A Little Good.”  

In “Spirited,” each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future.

For the first time, “A Christmas Carol” is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. Ferrell and Reynolds star in the film alongside Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page and THE VOICE talents of Tracy Morgan.

“Spirited” is a this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat from director Sean Anders (“Daddy’s Home,” “Instant Family”). The film is written by Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Academy Award winners Pasek and Paul ("La La Land") and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (“The Late Late Show With James Corden”).

Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum produce for Gloria Sanchez and George Dewey produces alongside Reynolds for Maximum Effort Productions. David Koplan also produces.  

“Spirited” is currently streaming globally on Apple TV+. Visit www.SpiritedFilm.com for showtime listings of the sing-along version of “Spirited” in your area. Follow @AppleTVPlus to join the conversation on social and get updates on #Spirited. 

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 393 wins and 1,667 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA,” Oscar Award-winning animated short “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” 14x Emmy Award nominee “Severance,” BAFTA TV Award-winning series “Bad Sisters,” acclaimed, Critics Choice Documentary Award winner “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” and more.



Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Dancing With the Stars shook it off with a night full of performances to the tunes of Taylor Swift. Dancing to songs from '1989,' 'Reputation,' 'Fearless,' 'Folklore,' 'Midnights,' and 'Lover,' watch videos of Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, Harry Jowsey, Jason Mraz, and more dancing to Taylor Swift now!

Disney Unveils WISH Deluxe Soundtrack With Julia Michaels Demos
The Deluxe Soundtrack features the seven new songs by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer-songwriter-musician Benjamin Rice found on the Original Soundtrack, plus bonus tracks of their original demos, instrumental track versions, and an Original Score composed by Tony and Grammy-nominated Dave Metzger.

Natalia Grace Speaks Out in New ID Six-Part Docuseries
Picking up where the finale of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE left off, NATALIA SPEAKS features Natalia sharing her side of the story. The six-part docuseries will also showcase an extensive, emotional sit down between Natalia and adoptive father Michael Barnett as they sit face-to-face for the first time. Watch the video trailer!

Pandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1
As part of the top three finalists for the inaugural season of Drag Race Germany, Pandora Nox went up against Metamorkid and Yvonne Nightstand in the finale episode, before ultimately being crowned the winner. 

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
