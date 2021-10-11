Anthony Hopkins Joins Cast of THE FATHER Sequel THE SON

Anthony Hopkins has joined the cast of The Son, Florian Zeller's sequel to the Oscar-winning film The Father, which was based on the 2016 Broadway play.

Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Hopkins joins Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby in the new film, which has just wrapped production in London. Zen McGrath was cast in the new film after a global casting search.

While details on Hopkins' role have been kept under wraps, the film will follow Peter (Jackman) and his new partner, Beth (Kirby), as their new life with their baby has been thrown off when his ex-wife, Kate (Dern), turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas (McGrath). THE SON was filmed in New York, France and London. THE SON follows a different set of characters from the initial film.

The Father followed a man (Anthony Hopkins) as he refuses all assistance from his daughter (Olivia Colman) as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.