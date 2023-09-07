Abby Lee Miller, Danielle Staub & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS Series; Watch them Join OMAROSA, Tiffany Pollard & More in New Trailer

The series will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 3 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo 4 Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO

Abby Lee Miller, Danielle Staub & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS Series; Watch them Join OMAROSA, Tiffany Pollard & More in New Trailer

E! has released the first trailer for season one of House of Villains.

Hosted by Joel McHale, the series will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.  The episode will also air simultaneously across Bravo, SYFY and USA.

The new trailer teases special appearances from Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub, and Tiger KING celebrity Carole Baskin.

In the new series, E! brings together 10 iconic and infamous reality television villains under one roof for the new competition elimination series “House of Villains.”

The cast includes  Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Shake Chatterjee, Johnny Bananas, Jonny Fairplay, Bobby Lytes, Corinne Olympios, OMAROSA, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Jax Taylor, and Tanisha Thomas.

Hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”   

Each week the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination and at the end of the week one villain is sent home. It's the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken and the villains scheme their way to the top.  

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Abby Lee Miller, Danielle Staub & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS Series Photo
Abby Lee Miller, Danielle Staub & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS Series

The new video trailer teases appearances from Abby Lee Miller, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub, and Tiger King celebrity Carole Baskin. The cast includes  Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Shake Chatterjee, Johnny Bananas, Jonny Fairplay, Bobby Lytes, Corinne Olympios, OMAROSA, Tiffany Pollard, Jax Taylor, and Tanisha Thomas.

2
Dictionary.com Adds Nepo Baby to the Dictionary Photo
Dictionary.com Adds 'Nepo Baby' to the Dictionary

Some of the key themes and words for the fall 2023 update include pop culture and slang (jawn, nepo baby, NIL, shower orange); modern problems (information pollution, greenwashing, Big Pharma); artificial intelligence (generative AI, hallucinate, GPT); science and tech (biohacking, algo); and more.

3
SAM JAY: SALUTE ME OR SHOOT ME Comedy Special to Debut on HBO Photo
SAM JAY: SALUTE ME OR SHOOT ME Comedy Special to Debut on HBO

Newly engaged, Jay gets candid about life with her future wife and the unknown stresses of being 'the man,' the grim reality of trash day, and more. Deftly showcasing her conversational style, SAM JAY: SALUTE ME OR SHOOT ME is a witty rumination on life's challenges as well as society at large. Watch the video trailer now!

4
NBC to Celebrate CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND With Elvis Presley Special Photo
NBC to Celebrate CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND With Elvis Presley Special

Viewers will be brought into the historic Graceland estate, Elvis’ treasured home that has been visited by millions of his fans around the world. “Christmas at Graceland” is the first live musical televised holiday special of its kind at the estate. Participating performers will be announced at a later date.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer Video
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser Video
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL