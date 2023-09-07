Abby Lee Miller, Danielle Staub & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS Series; Watch them Join OMAROSA, Tiffany Pollard & More in New Trailer

E! has released the first trailer for season one of House of Villains.

Hosted by Joel McHale, the series will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The episode will also air simultaneously across Bravo, SYFY and USA.

The new trailer teases special appearances from Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub, and Tiger KING celebrity Carole Baskin.

In the new series, E! brings together 10 iconic and infamous reality television villains under one roof for the new competition elimination series “House of Villains.”

The cast includes Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Shake Chatterjee, Johnny Bananas, Jonny Fairplay, Bobby Lytes, Corinne Olympios, OMAROSA, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Jax Taylor, and Tanisha Thomas.

Hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

Each week the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination and at the end of the week one villain is sent home. It's the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken and the villains scheme their way to the top.

Watch the new trailer here: